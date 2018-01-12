Black Coffee On Cover Of Las Vegas Weekly – Happy Weekend!

Thanks to Loyiso Madinga and Black Coffee, we're ending our week on a serious high.

Hot on the heels of the news of Madinga's new gig as the African correspondent for the "Daily Show with Trevor Noah", Black Coffee revealed his cover for Las Vegas Weekly magazine.

Read: Loyiso Madinga Has Joined Trevor Noah's The Daily Show

Black Coffee, who was crowned the Best Deep House DJ in the world at the 2017 DJ Awards in Ibiza, announced his residency at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxurious resort in Nevada's neon-lit tourist magnet.

Also Read: '2018 Is Off To A Great Start' – Black Coffee Announces Las Vegas Residency

He released the news on social media.

Mama your boy is on the Vegas Magazine Cover 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Pick up a copy @lasvegasweekly and read about the @wynnlasvegas residency.🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/zfSACeY919 — #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) January 12, 2018

Just like us, people were emotional –– and just so proud of how he keeps soaring.

We owe it to ourselves and people like @RealBlackCoffee who opened mega doors for all of us. I am kak grateful https://t.co/mqfGxAwVQj — Kyle West (@Kylejamesbrandt) January 12, 2018

Mama your boy is changing how young black kids see themselves! Thank you Mama. We are next coz he is presently! https://t.co/eGqoQRJOVm — The PLUG - 20•10•17 (@SUPTA_DJ) January 12, 2018

Now that they know you😊 its time to make them never forget who you are!!!! — Lesson (@SJS_inSagemode) January 12, 2018

God is doing wonders with @RealBlackCoffee and keep it up!!!! Fly the SA and Africa flag high ☺ pic.twitter.com/C0FrrF4ls7 — Nolwazi Diko (@aviwediko0707) January 12, 2018

Well done, Black Coffee –– and thank you for reminding us that nothing shall be impossible.