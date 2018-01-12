All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/01/2018 15:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Black Coffee On Cover Of Las Vegas Weekly – Happy Weekend!

    'We owe it to ourselves and people like Black Coffee, who opened mega-doors for all of us. I am k*k grateful.'

    Thabiso_Mo via Black Coffee/Instagram

    Thanks to Loyiso Madinga and Black Coffee, we're ending our week on a serious high.

    Hot on the heels of the news of Madinga's new gig as the African correspondent for the "Daily Show with Trevor Noah", Black Coffee revealed his cover for Las Vegas Weekly magazine.

    Read: Loyiso Madinga Has Joined Trevor Noah's The Daily Show

    Black Coffee, who was crowned the Best Deep House DJ in the world at the 2017 DJ Awards in Ibiza, announced his residency at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxurious resort in Nevada's neon-lit tourist magnet.

    Also Read: '2018 Is Off To A Great Start' – Black Coffee Announces Las Vegas Residency

    He released the news on social media.

    Just like us, people were emotional –– and just so proud of how he keeps soaring.

    Well done, Black Coffee –– and thank you for reminding us that nothing shall be impossible.

    MORE:black coffeecelebrityEntertainmentLoyiso MadingaTV and Film