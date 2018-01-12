BlackHogwarts: The Harry Potter Universe Many Have Been Waiting For

HUMOUR



JK Rowlings's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter books is magical, bizarre and outlandish –– the invisible clock, the flying brooms, the moving pictures –– all the epitome of wild imaginings that explain why the genre's called "fantasy".

But on the subject of wild fantasy: what if, just for one day, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was an all-black school?

I think #BlackHogwarts is one of the best things to happen to twitter! pic.twitter.com/TcnH7QJzAy — Katie (@conamorkatie) January 12, 2018

As always, Twitter was ready to answer that question, and the hashtag #BlackHogwarts went viral, coming up with some innovative suggestions that had us snorting coffee through our noses.

The hashtag attracted all the funniest black stereotypes as told by black folks, adapted to the world of Hogwarts. Here are some of the #BlackHogwarts tweets that led to coffee-soaked keyboards:

When the girls of Beauxbatons Academy of Magic arrive. #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/60xfSdYnbt — Kylo Ren (@foreignhoney) January 11, 2018

When you're walking up the grand staircase and it starts randomly moving #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/BJiVEzy4uj — MarshaMarshaMarsha (@telichawhitney) January 12, 2018

Harry: "we have to go to the Forbidden Forest"#BlackHogwarts: pic.twitter.com/LWNWvWlwbX — Demetria Chavon (@DemetriaLesterC) January 12, 2018

When Harry sees his name come out the Goblet of Fire #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/RF1LmNch3G — Warsame (@ice_warsame) January 12, 2018

When you find out you in Gryffindor with all ya homies #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/kjhAdDcJYa — OMG its Khairy 💓 (@ComedianKhairy) January 12, 2018

When them Death Eaters catch you lackin #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/DHxvadSxuP — Paul (@therealbadboy22) January 12, 2018

#BlackHogwarts When your mom found out you got into Hogwarts pic.twitter.com/itdxt5I2H9 — Nialma (@Sunroses_co) January 12, 2018

When Harry thought he died in deathly hallows and he saw Dumbledore #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/IApr5z7gMj — lil hand sanitizer (@scuba718) January 12, 2018

Just imagine the swag surf at the Quidditch World Cup 🔥🔥🔥#BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/uhd6tQea5A — La Phlare (@color_me_phoebs) January 12, 2018

When the Sorting DuRag puts you and all your friends in Gryffindor #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/mRFktMLdRm — Jazminn 👸🏽 (@FutureDrJ91) January 12, 2018

Every time Dumbledore leaves the room...#BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/2vCTbaISnR — Martha Lea B (@MarthaLeaB) January 12, 2018

Harry walking back after defeating Voldemort #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/tI5nzEjLqO — J u s τ D r ε ω🎧 🎥 (@DrumtasticEllis) January 12, 2018

When the sorting Durag says he can't read my hairline #BlackHogwartspic.twitter.com/dsYoIrq0B4 — . (@ktgonkt) January 12, 2018

#BlackHogwarts Your new Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher. pic.twitter.com/w7O44Ey2A7 — Steve Sellers (@Shadewing) January 12, 2018

Me taking off my wig so I can put on the sorting durag. #blackhogwartspic.twitter.com/J3mCdE24r2 — Key 👑💛 (@keysxox) January 12, 2018