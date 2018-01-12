All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/01/2018 12:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    #BlackHogwarts: The Harry Potter Universe Many Have Been Waiting For

    Talk about 'fantasy' – what if, just for one day, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was an all-black school? Twitter had some outrageous ideas...

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    HUMOUR


    JK Rowlings's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter books is magical, bizarre and outlandish –– the invisible clock, the flying brooms, the moving pictures –– all the epitome of wild imaginings that explain why the genre's called "fantasy".

    But on the subject of wild fantasy: what if, just for one day, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was an all-black school?

    As always, Twitter was ready to answer that question, and the hashtag #BlackHogwarts went viral, coming up with some innovative suggestions that had us snorting coffee through our noses.

    The hashtag attracted all the funniest black stereotypes as told by black folks, adapted to the world of Hogwarts. Here are some of the #BlackHogwarts tweets that led to coffee-soaked keyboards:

