Kwesta's 'Spirit' Video Is So Great, We All Want To Move To Katlehong

The year 2017 may have been one of the biggest highlights of Kwesta's career, but there's no stopping him in 2018.

His success and hard work have transcended into 2018 and his music video for the hit single "Spirit" with Wale proves that. The song pays homage to his hometown of Kathlehong and is also likely to be the hip-hop anthem this year.

Kwesta released the video on Friday morning exclusively to Africans, keeping the rest of the world waiting for some few more days and we are all about his reason.

#SpiritMusicVideo is now live @YouTube in Africa only for now...



Not because charity begins at home but just because we Africans can enjoy it first & make the other SHIT HOLES wait until Monday!✊🏾🌍https://t.co/Yuf2Kl808e — #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) January 12, 2018

He was low-key subtweeting Donald Trump following his remarks about Haiti and African nations being "sh*thole" countries.

"Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" Trump reportedly said.

Lol.

We couldn't have thought of a better response ourselves. So, well done, Kwesta.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina also features in the video.

Following the release of the video, people were and are still in their feels -- understandably so.

The representation of fire (rage) and water (hope and happiness), @KwestaDaKAR you are GOAT man, I am moved af...Wishing more of our rappers can start sendind serious messages like this in their videos #SpiritVideo — I am An African (@Uncle_JayB) January 12, 2018

Here is my favourite part on #SpiritVideo and the fact that @KwestaDaKAR got Wale in it doing South African things is so heartwarming to see. Full video on the following link: https://t.co/1wVBoIZQa5pic.twitter.com/5HSVW1TcxT — #VOOVMufasa (@kaymoworldwide) January 12, 2018

#SpiritVideo

I truly love the meaning behind

The people's champ did the things once again cc @KwestaDaKAR 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/uvZwa5e5lm — #KrissKrossVid⚡️ (@Peaceful_King21) January 12, 2018

Watch the video here: