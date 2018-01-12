All Sections
    12/01/2018 12:06 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Kwesta's 'Spirit' Video Is So Great, We All Want To Move To Katlehong

    Also, his low-key response to Donald Trump's "African nations are sh*thole countries" remark is all of us.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Kwesta.

    The year 2017 may have been one of the biggest highlights of Kwesta's career, but there's no stopping him in 2018.

    His success and hard work have transcended into 2018 and his music video for the hit single "Spirit" with Wale proves that. The song pays homage to his hometown of Kathlehong and is also likely to be the hip-hop anthem this year.

    Kwesta released the video on Friday morning exclusively to Africans, keeping the rest of the world waiting for some few more days and we are all about his reason.

    He was low-key subtweeting Donald Trump following his remarks about Haiti and African nations being "sh*thole" countries.
    "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" Trump reportedly said.

    Lol.

    We couldn't have thought of a better response ourselves. So, well done, Kwesta.

    Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina also features in the video.

    Following the release of the video, people were and are still in their feels -- understandably so.

    Watch the video here:

