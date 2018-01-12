All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/01/2018 07:31 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Ramaphosa: We Will Deal With Corruption

    Cyril Ramaphosa says the party must end infighting.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to speak at the end of the 54th National Conference of the ruling ANC at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the ANC will "deal" with corruption, ahead of his January 8 statement on Saturday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

    He reportedly addressed a gathering of supporters at the Qunu community hall in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

    "Nelson Mandela would have wanted us to rid the ANC of corruption, to make sure the ANC becomes attractive to the people of South Africa once again. We must deal with that," he reportedly said.

    He also called on ANC members to stop fighting with one another.

    "We must end infighting amongst ANC members. We, as the leadership, must be united and we must speak with one voice," he reportedly said.

    Ramaphosa's talk was one of several mini-rallies held by ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape in the lead-up to Saturday's event.

    Also on Thursday, ANC leaders visited the grave sites and families of struggle veterans.

    MORE:ANC106corruptionCyril RamaphosaEastern CapeNewsQunu