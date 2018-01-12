Ramaphosa: We Will Deal With Corruption

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the ANC will "deal" with corruption, ahead of his January 8 statement on Saturday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

PROGRAMME OF THE ANC PRESIDENT 12 JANUARY 2018 #ANC106pic.twitter.com/Gf6ue3lInH — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

He reportedly addressed a gathering of supporters at the Qunu community hall in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is full of jokes as he introduces Party President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nqadu community hall; 'We have a President who is a strong animal - a buffalo, he'll be speaking in Buffalo City at Buffalo stadium' #ANC106pic.twitter.com/VHiyqCGOOh — Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) January 9, 2018

"Nelson Mandela would have wanted us to rid the ANC of corruption, to make sure the ANC becomes attractive to the people of South Africa once again. We must deal with that," he reportedly said.

He also called on ANC members to stop fighting with one another.

"We must end infighting amongst ANC members. We, as the leadership, must be united and we must speak with one voice," he reportedly said.

Ramaphosa's talk was one of several mini-rallies held by ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape in the lead-up to Saturday's event.

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule Ace Magashule addressing a mini-rally in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape ahead of the #ANC106pic.twitter.com/Zo2fV5rRT3 — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018

Also on Thursday, ANC leaders visited the grave sites and families of struggle veterans.

ANC Deputy President Comrade DD Mabuza and Treasurer General Comrade Paul Mashatile today visited the grave of the struggle stalwart Rev Canon James Calata at Lingelihle Cemetery, Cradock ahead of the #ANC106 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/IFsxYpuZhj — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 11, 2018