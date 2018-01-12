All Sections
    • NEWS
    12/01/2018 09:33 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Trump Calls Haiti, Africa 'Sh*thole Countries' And Twitter Is Losing It

    'Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?' -- Donald Trump

    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

    US President Donald Trump sparked mass outrage on social media on Friday morning when he inexplicably described Haiti and African nations as "sh*thole" countries and slammed the idea of restoring protection for immigrants from those regions.

    Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?Donald Trump

    According to The Washington Post, Trump was in an Oval Office meeting with legislators on Thursday when he said: "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?". He later said that, instead, theU.S. should welcome more immigrants from countries like Norway.

    Read: Donald Trump: 'African Nations Are 'Sh*thole' Countries'

    Trump's comments are being hailed as particularly insensitive as it's been almost eight years since a devastating earthquake hit Haiti.

    But this is not the first time Trump has made remarks about foreign countries. Here are other nations he has insulted.

    As a result, social media users throughout the world, including South Africa, expressed their take on Trump's comment.

    CNN labelled HIM a 'sh*thole' with the hashtag #ShitholePresident circulating as a result.

