Trump Calls Haiti, Africa 'Sh*thole Countries' And Twitter Is Losing It

US President Donald Trump sparked mass outrage on social media on Friday morning when he inexplicably described Haiti and African nations as "sh*thole" countries and slammed the idea of restoring protection for immigrants from those regions.

Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Donald Trump

According to The Washington Post, Trump was in an Oval Office meeting with legislators on Thursday when he said: "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?". He later said that, instead, theU.S. should welcome more immigrants from countries like Norway.

Read: Donald Trump: 'African Nations Are 'Sh*thole' Countries'

Trump's comments are being hailed as particularly insensitive as it's been almost eight years since a devastating earthquake hit Haiti.

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM January 12, 2018

But this is not the first time Trump has made remarks about foreign countries. Here are other nations he has insulted.

As a result, social media users throughout the world, including South Africa, expressed their take on Trump's comment.

CNN labelled HIM a 'sh*thole' with the hashtag #ShitholePresident circulating as a result.

Dear World,



Please excuse our shithole President for his shithole comments. Unfortunately, he has shit for brains.



Sincerely,

Rational America #Norway#stablegenius — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) January 11, 2018

I'm a PhD candidate.

I'm a civil engineer.

I have a MS in economics.

I teach microeconomics and mathematics at a university.

I have research published in journals.

I'm homeschool teacher for my nieces and nephew.

My father is an immigrant from a #Shithole country. 🇭🇹 — Zaneta (@ZanetaGAdme) January 12, 2018

#Shithole countries? They weren't shithole when their people were building America. They weren't shithole when you were extracting resources and raiding the land. They weren't shithole then, and they certainly aren't now. — Celina C-C (@MPCelina) January 12, 2018

I'm a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots. Africa is NO #shithole, mr. trump. pic.twitter.com/9j9rMWyki7 — Bernard Lagat (@Lagat1500) January 12, 2018

A very depressing and depressed character this dude. — Relaxing mode😗✌💅💚 (@Menkeza) January 12, 2018

I wonder how many countries consider us a shithole country because of Trump? #shitholepresident — Lacey Snyder (@jophinebub11) January 12, 2018

REMINDER: Africans were forced to immigrate to the USA as slaves. To them America was the real #ShitHole — Eric Garcia (@erics_daemon) January 12, 2018

Trump called Africa a shithole. Ironic from a dude running a country built on stealing people from said shithole. — #PuppetGuy (@chestermissing) January 12, 2018