    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/01/2018 12:22 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    'Uthando Nes'thembu' Off To Emotional, Entertaining Start

    Surgery, post-surgery appointment, fertility issues and a family braai -- it was a busy episode at the Mselekus.

    Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
    Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni), Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu), Musa Mseleku, Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe) and Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo).

    The second season of South Africa's most-watched reality show, "Uthando Nes'thembu", is back on Mzansi Magic and kicked off with a rather emotional episode.

    Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo, and Ma Ngwabe, as they navigate a polygamous relationship, their family dynamic, staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

    Read: So Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu Makes Everyone Want To Be A Polygamist, Eh?

    The first episode seems to have reminded people why they fell in love with the Mseleku family in the first season –– and why Musa had earned their respect as a present and caring husband and father.

    The episode kicked off with Mseleku and his second wife, MaYeni, taking their baby for a post-surgery check-up.

    Also Read: Can You Actually Afford To Be A Polygamist? Here's What It Takes

    His child with MaNgwabe, his fourth wife, underwent surgery for a cleft lip and cleft palate.

    Also on the same episode, people watched wife number three MaKhumalo's ongoing struggle with infertility.

    In season one, she shed some light on the fertility issues the couple has faced. In short, owing to two ectopic pregnancies, MaKhumalo's fallopian tubes had to be removed, affecting her ability to naturally conceive.

    "Uthando Nes'thembu" airs every Thursday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

