'Uthando Nes'thembu' Off To Emotional, Entertaining Start

The second season of South Africa's most-watched reality show, "Uthando Nes'thembu", is back on Mzansi Magic and kicked off with a rather emotional episode.

Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives, Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo, and Ma Ngwabe, as they navigate a polygamous relationship, their family dynamic, staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

The first episode seems to have reminded people why they fell in love with the Mseleku family in the first season –– and why Musa had earned their respect as a present and caring husband and father.

Musa is very supportive kodwa. More than most men who have only 1 wife. #UthandoNesthembu — Lola 💯💞 (@UthandileM) January 11, 2018

I love how Musa is so involved in his children life's and how supportive he is to the wives #UthandoNesthembu — Mokgadi_S (@kgAdi_gal) January 11, 2018

The episode kicked off with Mseleku and his second wife, MaYeni, taking their baby for a post-surgery check-up.

His child with MaNgwabe, his fourth wife, underwent surgery for a cleft lip and cleft palate.

Also on the same episode, people watched wife number three MaKhumalo's ongoing struggle with infertility.

In season one, she shed some light on the fertility issues the couple has faced. In short, owing to two ectopic pregnancies, MaKhumalo's fallopian tubes had to be removed, affecting her ability to naturally conceive.

You see this right here 👇is true reality when some people do not understand that having a baby is such a blessing🙌 #Uthandonesthembupic.twitter.com/YWBkGuuIno — Mr Add Value (@cjayke) July 7, 2017

She explained why she would not consider surrogacy. Also Read: The Nation Stands Behind Uthando neS'thembu's MaKhumalo, AKA 'Wife Of The Nation' AKA 'National Treasure' "I would rather love someone else's child like my own than have someone else carry my child for me. I find it too Western," said MaKhumalo, fast becoming a national treasure, during one of her diaries –– and people just wanted to hug her.

Makhumalo 😢 God bless her with a child 🙏🏽 #UthandoNesthembu — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 11, 2018

May God bless Makhumalo with a child please. 😭😭her heart is literally bleeding for one! #UthandoNesthembu — cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) January 11, 2018

Our collective prayers will get Makhumalo a baby... she is the people's wife and she AbsoFreakenLutely deserves a child 🙏🏽😢#UthandoNesthembu — 👑 Queen Sabali 👑 (@Miss_Realist) January 11, 2018

"Uthando Nes'thembu" airs every Thursday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).