Chaos As EFF Trashes Gauteng H&M Stores

A large group of protesters dressed in EFF regalia have stormed the H&M stores in Sandton, Menlyn Park and East Rand on Saturday, trashing the stores in an apparent protest of an online ad that has been labelled racist.

REZA Crime Network have reported shots fired at the East Rand H&M.

SHOTS FIRED : H&M EAST RAND MALL. AVOID AREA!!! — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 13, 2018

EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing... pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018

The REZA Crime Network also urged shoppers to avoid the H&M in Santon City, which was also trashed.

AVOID H&M SANDTON CITY : EFF PROTESTING. STORES BEING TRASHED. pic.twitter.com/dzsQAsKaNr — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) January 13, 2018

'Racist' advert at heart of protest

EFF's Floyd Shivambu tweeted:

"That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism."

That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism. pic.twitter.com/cgdedYGoOj — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 13, 2018

The international chain store earlier this week apologised after an outcry on Twitter over an advert depicting a black child wearing green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle".

[ALERT] Shots fired at East Rand Mall as EFF members protest at H&M store https://t.co/ChvPuHnDPdpic.twitter.com/4AA3w6ybz1 — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 13, 2018

The company apologised on its Twitter account and said it would investigate the online shopping ad, which sparked outrage among observers on social media.

"We've not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering," the group said.

