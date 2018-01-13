All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/01/2018 13:55 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Chaos As EFF Trashes Gauteng H&M Stores

    Stores in Mall of the South, Mall of Africa, Clearwater and East Rand Mall trashed in an apparent protest of an online ad that has been labelled racist.

    Twitter

    A large group of protesters dressed in EFF regalia have stormed the H&M stores in Sandton, Menlyn Park and East Rand on Saturday, trashing the stores in an apparent protest of an online ad that has been labelled racist.

    REZA Crime Network have reported shots fired at the East Rand H&M.

    The REZA Crime Network also urged shoppers to avoid the H&M in Santon City, which was also trashed.

    'Racist' advert at heart of protest

    EFF's Floyd Shivambu tweeted:

    "That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism."

    The international chain store earlier this week apologised after an outcry on Twitter over an advert depicting a black child wearing green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle".

    The company apologised on its Twitter account and said it would investigate the online shopping ad, which sparked outrage among observers on social media.

    "We've not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering," the group said.

    News24

    MORE:EFFH&MNewsRacist remarks