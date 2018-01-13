EFF Protests Outside H&M Stores Against 'Monkey' Sweatshirt

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday protested at the H&M clothing store in Sandton City in northern Johannesburg, eNCA reported.

This follows a sweater advert that sparked outrage globally and on social media in the past week for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle."

Eff protest @ H&M Sandton city pic.twitter.com/gEadFrTw7n — Sibongiseni (@Sbobo_Mav) January 13, 2018

According to EWN, The EFF is boycotting H&M stores around Gauteng in protest against the advert.

H&M later removed the advert and has apologised for any offence caused.