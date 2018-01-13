All Sections
    NEWS
    13/01/2018 12:23 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    EFF Protests Outside H&M Stores Against 'Monkey' Sweatshirt

    The party is outraged after the clothing group's race faux pas earlier this week.

    Supplied

    The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday protested at the H&M clothing store in Sandton City in northern Johannesburg, eNCA reported.

    This follows a sweater advert that sparked outrage globally and on social media in the past week for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle."

    According to EWN, The EFF is boycotting H&M stores around Gauteng in protest against the advert.

    H&M later removed the advert and has apologised for any offence caused.

    MORE:EFFH&MNewsracism