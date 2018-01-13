EFF Protests Outside H&M Stores Against 'Monkey' Sweatshirt

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday protested at the H&M clothing store in Sandton City in northern Johannesburg, eNCA reported.
Kubi.....H&M Menlyn .....@tumisole@tsholocbdsapic.twitter.com/PP7KvOKBx2— African Child!!!! (@MmapulaMod) January 13, 2018
This follows a sweater advert that sparked outrage globally and on social media in the past week for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle."
Eff protest @ H&M Sandton city pic.twitter.com/gEadFrTw7n— Sibongiseni (@Sbobo_Mav) January 13, 2018
According to EWN, The EFF is boycotting H&M stores around Gauteng in protest against the advert.
#h&m occupation at #mall of the south...@effjoburg@Julius_S_Malema@NalediChirwa@FloydShivambupic.twitter.com/dP3sTI9gPe— EFFWard 54 (@EFFWard54) January 13, 2018
H&M later removed the advert and has apologised for any offence caused.