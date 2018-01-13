Ex-Minister 'Abandoned His Family' When He Fled Mugabe's Wrath

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba has reportedly accused former education minister Jonathan Moyo of deserting his family at former president Robert Mugabe's Blue Roof residency during the military take over last year.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Charamba said this while responding to Moyo's claims during a BBC Hardtalk programme that he skipped the country after the Zimbabwean military issued a death warrant on him.

Charamba described Moyo "as a bitter man", who ran away from "fears of his own making".

"I don't know about any death warrant. He (Moyo) ran away from his family and left them in the hands of a 93-year-old, at the Blue Roof [Mugabe's private mansion]. Remember I was part of the negotiations and the question that kept coming up was the former president saying 'we don't even know what to do with this large family he left in our hands'. It's not manly to desert one's family, or is it? Moyo actually put a death warrant on his family," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Moyo claimed during the interview with BBC that that Mugabe was ousted by a "military coup".

Moyo, who spoke from an undisclosed location, said that Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa stole power and was leading an "illegal regime".

"Mnangagwa and [Vice President Constantino] Chiwenga, they know only too well that they have come into power via the bullet and not the ballot," Moyo said.

Moyo said that the southern African country had a constitution that Zimbabweans "made for themselves and it has been broken and it has been broken via a coup".

Moyo was one of the leading figures of the Generation 40 (G40) faction within Zanu-PF that was promoting former first lady Grace Mugabe to take over from her husband until he was ousted during the November 15 military takeover and replaced with Mnangagwa.

