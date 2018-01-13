All Sections
    • NEWS
    People On Twitter Get All Excited As Ramaphosa Delivers January 8 Statement

    "Change" and "unity" featured strongly in the ANC president's message.

    Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday delivered the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC)'s statement for the first time as the ANC president, to a packed Absa Stadium in East London.

    Ramaphosa opened his address with a unity song and then said: "Comrades, you can see that we started our celebrations on time and it's a clear signal that izinto ziyashintsha futhi zishintshile [things can change and have already changed]."

    While Ramaphosa was delivering the statement, social media were on a positive stir with tweeps saying that he sounded promising.

    Throughout his speech, Ramaphosa reiterated that the party would unite going forward to ensure change. "We should make [the] ANC an instrument to bring change amongst our people... The divisions within our party must end now...," Ramaphosa said.

    The ANC is currently celebrating its 106th birthday in East London in the Eastern Cape.

