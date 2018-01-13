People On Twitter Get All Excited As Ramaphosa Delivers January 8 Statement

Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday delivered the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC)'s statement for the first time as the ANC president, to a packed Absa Stadium in East London.

Ramaphosa opened his address with a unity song and then said: "Comrades, you can see that we started our celebrations on time and it's a clear signal that izinto ziyashintsha futhi zishintshile [things can change and have already changed]."

While Ramaphosa was delivering the statement, social media were on a positive stir with tweeps saying that he sounded promising.

After listening to #CyrilRamaphosa speech from East London #ANC106 I think I'm going to vote for it in 2019. Dude he's slowly but surely getting my hope back to this party. — Siyani Khoza (@siyani_khoza) January 13, 2018

Throughout his speech, Ramaphosa reiterated that the party would unite going forward to ensure change. "We should make [the] ANC an instrument to bring change amongst our people... The divisions within our party must end now...," Ramaphosa said.

It's so refreshing to hear #CyrilRamaphosa speaking his mother tongue #Venda. We need that President #ANC106 — @Zakes (@KEKANAEZEKIEL) January 13, 2018

This speech is powerful, content plus linguistic zigzag. Its gonna be a huge mountain for opposition, im sure they are starting to realize that "this aint that". here they wont just say Papa Mang-mang and expect votes. 2019 go tlo ba boima 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Anc106#CR17#CyrilRamaphosa — HelpUsDress10kBabies (@Kemopedy) January 13, 2018

#ANC106 I see people who had lost hope in the ruling party going back in full force. pic.twitter.com/y0o0cgyybt — Lusanda Ngubenkomo (@SipekaL) January 13, 2018

The beauty of listening to a leader who speaks most of our languages effortlessly. #ANC106 — Given Mkhari (@MkhariGiven) January 13, 2018

The ANC is currently celebrating its 106th birthday in East London in the Eastern Cape.

With some people on social media excited about the statement, there was also criticism from the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema and others who thought it was not something new.

