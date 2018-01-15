All Sections
    15/01/2018 11:08 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Chaos At Unisa Registration As Would-Be Students Jump Gates

    The university kept the gates closed, allowing entry to only 20 students at a time, in order to prevent a stampede.

    Chaos erupted outside of the University of South Africa's Sunnyside campus, when students started climbing over the gates to get into the university grounds to register.

    Hundreds of students gathered at the campus on Monday morning. The university kept the gates closed, allowing entry to only 20 students at a time, in order to prevent a stampede.

    Students became restless and began jumping over the gates and running into the university grounds, as security looked on.

    Some students also tried to break locks to one of the gates in an attempt to gain access.

    Police are on scene.

    Meanwhile, workers at the university are also locked in meetings with university management over a wage dispute.

