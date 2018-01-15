Chaos At Unisa Registration As Would-Be Students Jump Gates

Chaos erupted outside of the University of South Africa's Sunnyside campus, when students started climbing over the gates to get into the university grounds to register.

They call us animals because we are fighting to be educated, they call us lazy when we don't make an effort for a better life.



What a sad tale to see come to life in 2018.



Senzeni nah? #UNISApic.twitter.com/6x2nzGDY0Q — Melody on UJFMDrive (@Melody_Miya) January 15, 2018

Hundreds of students gathered at the campus on Monday morning. The university kept the gates closed, allowing entry to only 20 students at a time, in order to prevent a stampede.

Students became restless and began jumping over the gates and running into the university grounds, as security looked on.

Scores of students jumping over @UniversitySA gates to try register. Apparently staff has left the campus due to protests. Today they're led by SASCO and Unisa @ANCYLhqpic.twitter.com/86iXoFhQh8 — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) January 15, 2018

Some students also tried to break locks to one of the gates in an attempt to gain access.

Police are on scene.

Meanwhile, workers at the university are also locked in meetings with university management over a wage dispute.

