Do You Know A Civil Servant Who Is An 'Integrity Idol'?

There's a new Idols show coming to town, but it's not looking for music's next big thing. This time, it's police officers, clerks, nurses, teachers, and all the other hardworking folk that drive South Africa's civil service who will compete in our first "Integrity Idol" show.

From Tuesday, January 16, all South Africans will be able to nominate an Integrity Idol –– from those working for the government in health, education or safety and security –– who they feel does their job with honesty and integrity.

From there, an expert panel of respected South Africans will narrow the nominees down to the top 10 candidates, who will then be filmed by young South African filmmakers, to create short films of each of the finalists doing their jobs with integrity.

The films will play on TV and social media, and via audio on radio, and then South Africa will be asked to vote for their Integrity Idol through SMSes, social media, WhatsApp and online. The winner will then be crowned in a public ceremony during a special event with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, LifeCo UnLtd and BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt

"We want to move away from 'naming and shaming' corrupt leaders and towards 'naming and faming' those bureaucrats who are working with integrity and doing the right thing, even when no one is watching," the organisers say.

Follow the Accountability Lab for updates about the show, and make sure you nominate someone who you think deserves the title of this important award.