EFF To Meet H&M Management Over "Racist" Ad

The EFF in the Western Cape plans to meet with H&M management this week to discuss the "racist" advert the company put out last week, which caused outrage.

The advert depicted a young black boy wearing a hoodie displaying the words, "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle".

In response to the advert, the EFF trashed H&M stores in Pretoria and Johannesburg and protests were also held at stores in Cape Town.

H&M apologised for the offending ad, but the EFF was not satisfied with this.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would not apologise for its actions. According to eNCA, he told supporters in Polokwane,

"No one should make jokes about the dignity of black people and be left unattended to. We make no apology about what the fighters did today against H&M. All over South Africa, H&M stores are closed because they called our children baboons.

"So we are teaching them a lesson, if they don't know what a monkey is, then today they know what it is."

According to IOL, the EFF warned that they would return to the H&M store in Menlyn if the retailer attempted to reopen it.

"We believe we made it clear that we want the store closed permanently and not temporarily. We hope the mall management received our message," EFF Tshwane chair Benjamin Desoloane reportedly said.

EFF Cape Metro Regional Cluster head Banzi Dambuza told EWN that the party wanted an audience with H&M.

"We've demanded H&M they must come and sit with us. They have given us a date themselves," he reportedly said.