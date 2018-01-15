Halala! Free Audiobooks By Credo Mutwa, Bessie Head, Keorapetse Kgositsile

A new Youtube page is bringing some of Southern Africa's most beloved literary titles to life with audio transcriptions that make reading easy and fun.

The Audio Book Masters South Africa page has uploaded free-to-stream versions of classics from the country, including a retelling of the immense "Indaba, My Children" by celebrated folklorist Credo Mutwa, along with many others.

Recently added is "Life" –– a short story by Bessie Head that is lovingly retold by a deep resonant voice.

"From the famous writer of the critically acclaimed novel 'Maru', we bring you a short story by Bessie Head. She tells a story of Life's return to the beginning, which eventually became Life's end. Other themes include infidelity, the urban vs rural divide still present in SA today, and the women's claim to be in the midst of social judgment," the team behind the project explains.

Recently deceased poet laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile was also paid tribute by the site, with a reading of the poet's "No Serenity Here".

Their Youtube page says they will be uploading new stories every day, so stay up to date with them by subscribing to their page.