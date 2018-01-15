Here Is What Patricia De Lille Is Being Charged With

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille has been formally charged with misconduct by the Democratic Alliance (DA). The party's federal executive has made its deliberations and decided that it is in the interest of all the people of Cape Town to maintain a good reputation.

The decision was made following a report by the subcommittee formed to investigate the divisions within the party, which pointed to De Lille as the source of tensions.

The leaked document containing recommendations by the subcommittee revealed that De Lille was believed to have interfered in appointments of senior management, had an irrational, autocratic and divisive leadership style, and stripped key decision-making structures if their power.

The executive resolved that the mayor be formally charged and investigated by the party's federal legal commission (FLC). The charges that will be brought against her are:

-Deliberately acting in a way that impacts negatively on the image or performance of the party;

- Failing to carry out her duties and/or responsibilities according to standards set by the federal council of the party, or of the relevant provincial or regional council, or to standards required by any statutory rules of conduct required by the public office she holds;

- Bringing the good name of the party into disrepute or harming the interests of the party;

- Acting in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal co-operation within the party;

- Unreasonably failing to comply with or rejecting decisions of the official formations of the party.

De Lille has welcomed the decision by the party to formally charge her.

During this time, De Lille will continue to lead the city, but her deputy, Ian Neilson, will now take over the management of the city's water crisis.

De Lille says she's dedicated her life to fighting corruption and feels the party's decision will give her an opportunity to present her side of the story.

"It is disappointing that it took them so long. It is also disappointing that they are already stripping me of my powers, which they are not allowed to do in terms of my statutory duties, before the disciplinary process has been concluded," she told EWN.