    15/01/2018 14:55 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    'I Want A Fair Chance To Clear My Name' -- Patricia de Lille

    "I have dedicated my life to fighting corruption," the embattled Cape Town mayor insists.

    Patricia de Lille

    "I want a fair chance to clear my name."

    Those were the words of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, speaking on 702 on Monday, when she vowed to fight the decision by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to diminish her powers while she faces disciplinary action from the party.

    Read: Here Is What Patricia De Lille Is Being Charged With

    This comes after she was formally charged with misconduct by the DA. The party's federal executive has decided that this is in the interest of all the people of Cape Town, to maintain the DA's good reputation.

    De Lille welcomed the decision to lay the charges, but vowed to fight back.

    "I have dedicated my life-fighting corruption, and therefore I welcome the corruption charges and allegations not being mentioned anymore. I have got rights, the party has rights, everyone has rights –– you can't just trample on someone's rights".

    While De Lille gears up to fight the internal political battle, she has revealed that she was asked to give reasons why she shouldn't resign. While staying firmly in the mayoral position, she says that she remains resolute in serving the city.

    Meanwhile, City of Cape Town manager Achmat Ebrahim, who was facing possible suspension in the fallout involving De Lille, has resigned.

    City of Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson confirmed to News24 on Monday that Ebrahim had resigned on Friday.

