'I Want A Fair Chance To Clear My Name' -- Patricia de Lille

"I want a fair chance to clear my name."

Those were the words of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, speaking on 702 on Monday, when she vowed to fight the decision by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to diminish her powers while she faces disciplinary action from the party.

This comes after she was formally charged with misconduct by the DA. The party's federal executive has decided that this is in the interest of all the people of Cape Town, to maintain the DA's good reputation.

1 - The #DAFedex has resolved to formally charge @PatriciaDeLille after extensive deliberations and respect for due process. Charges for alleged misconduct include an unlawful influence over the appointment of the City Manager; failing to account for R36 million MyCiti losses... — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 14, 2018

De Lille welcomed the decision to lay the charges, but vowed to fight back.

"I have dedicated my life-fighting corruption, and therefore I welcome the corruption charges and allegations not being mentioned anymore. I have got rights, the party has rights, everyone has rights –– you can't just trample on someone's rights".

While De Lille gears up to fight the internal political battle, she has revealed that she was asked to give reasons why she shouldn't resign. While staying firmly in the mayoral position, she says that she remains resolute in serving the city.

I remain resolute as ever to continue serving the people of Cape Town as I report for duty as the Executive Mayor of this beautiful city tomorrow as I have always done for the past six years. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 14, 2018

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town manager Achmat Ebrahim, who was facing possible suspension in the fallout involving De Lille, has resigned.

City of Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson confirmed to News24 on Monday that Ebrahim had resigned on Friday.