    15/01/2018 12:25 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    ICYMI: All The Stunning Pictures From The OPW Episode That Left Everyone All Warm Inside

    Meet the Bezuidenhouts.

    MbaliBezuidenhout/Twitter
    Mbali and Michael Bezuidenhout with their son Tory.

    We bet Mbali and Michael Bezuidenhout had no idea they would win the hearts of many South Africans when they let the world in on their love story through "Our Perfect Wedding".

    The couple's wedding was aired on Sunday's episode of Mzansi Magic's wedding reality show, and it's safe to say they won the internet.

    And they appreciate all the love.

    Their meeting spot was rather unusual for many, which convinced people that it was meant to be -- Mbali revealed she first met Michael on Durban's West Street, which is notorious for being a crime hotspot, that people were now ready to reconsider.

    The duo entered a wedding competition hosted by Vuma FM and won their dream wedding to the value of more than R500,000.

    See the snaps from the wedding here:

    Congratulations to Mbali and Michael.

