ICYMI: All The Stunning Pictures From The OPW Episode That Left Everyone All Warm Inside

We bet Mbali and Michael Bezuidenhout had no idea they would win the hearts of many South Africans when they let the world in on their love story through "Our Perfect Wedding".

The couple's wedding was aired on Sunday's episode of Mzansi Magic's wedding reality show, and it's safe to say they won the internet.

The decor is fantastic! Absolutely stunning! Classy, minimal, light and very sophisticated. #OPW — Boity Thulo (@Boity) January 14, 2018

And they appreciate all the love.

Thank you so much for all the messages guys. We are truelly humbled. — Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 14, 2018

Their meeting spot was rather unusual for many, which convinced people that it was meant to be -- Mbali revealed she first met Michael on Durban's West Street, which is notorious for being a crime hotspot, that people were now ready to reconsider.

From now on West street should be the hot spot 😂😂😂😂😂.....but also leave your valuables @ home #OurPerfectWedding — ........... (@noks_ma2c) January 14, 2018

People walk kuWest Street and find husbands. We walk on West Street and we get mugged. #OurPerfectWeddingpic.twitter.com/ZF92DOiD5i — black unicorn (@Unathay) January 14, 2018

The duo entered a wedding competition hosted by Vuma FM and won their dream wedding to the value of more than R500,000.

Thanks to #OPW for partnering with us in the #Vuma103WhiteWedding2017 and showing people that true love exists #OurPerfectWedding#Vuma103pic.twitter.com/TeJpagb9kO — Vuma FM (@VumaFM) January 15, 2018

See the snaps from the wedding here:

Still Love this pic... 🌼🌻🌼 pic.twitter.com/zvUeaoOjak — Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 11, 2018

Was so happy with the tables.. 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/3R6E2nAd4V — Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 11, 2018

The look he gave me as I walked down the aisle before the tears rolled down.. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KiTpEnZ8PZ — Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 11, 2018

He couldnt hold himself any longer... 😍 pic.twitter.com/Frx865xOQR — Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 11, 2018

Congratulations to Mbali and Michael.