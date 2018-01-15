Johannesburg Mayor Suspends MMC For Finance

The member of the mayoral council for finance in Johannesburg, Rabelani Dagada, has been suspended following allegations that he tried to influence tender processes to benefit his associates, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday.

This follows a forensic investigation initiated by Mashaba in 2017 into reports that accused Dagada of "undue influence and nepotism".

Today, in consultation with the DA Federal Executive, I have taken the extraordinary step of removing Cllr Rabelani Dagada as the MMC of Finance in the City of Johannesburg.



Cllr Dagada has also been suspended by the Federal Executive as a Councillor. pic.twitter.com/jUwOiJZV3Y — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 15, 2018

"The investigation found that Dagada breached the city's code of conduct by not declaring his interests and subsequently, [through] conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him," Mashaba said in a statement.

The investigation also found Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the city –– in the process acting against his sworn duty to our residents.

"It is understood from the investigation that councillor Dagada has acted in a manner which has sought, either directly or indirectly, to benefit service providers and officials closely associated with him. In this process a series of events have transpired that in my view, could not have taken place coincindentally to the exclusive benefit of these associates," Herman said in a statement.

Whilst the disciplinary processes are underway, I'll be laying a complaint with the ethics committee of the Council & criminal charges against Cllr Dagada.



I'd like to express my gratitude to journalists for their exposing of this matter. https://t.co/cLON4f7ol8 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 15, 2018

Furthermore, the mayor said, he would lodge a complaint with the ethics committee of the council and lay criminal charges against Dagada.

MMC for development planning Funzela Ngobeni will be replacing Dagada with immediate effect, while Reuben Masango, a proportional representation councillor representing Wards 36 and 38 in Soweto, will be taking over Ngobeni's position.