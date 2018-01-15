Media Watchdog To Fund Jacques Pauw's Legal Defence

Media Monitoring Africa has set up a legal defence fund for Jacques Pauw -- veteran investigative journalist and author of 'The President's Keepers'.

The fund which is administrated by the MMA was contributed by non-profit donation platforms set up to receive public, anonymous donations for fees and expenses relating to criminal or civil legal action against Pauw's book.

Members of the public can donate through the MMA on their website to show support for Pauw, with the MMA saying it will ensure and secure media freedom.

Since publication in October 2017 by NB Publishers, Pauw's book has seen him come under fire from political parties, the State Security Agency and KwaZulu Natal police.

In a statement, MMA said: "NB Publishers and Pauw have been touched by the support shown by so many South Africans for the author in this stressful time, and they are grateful to MMA – which has a proud record as an independent watchdog on SA's media – for setting up and running the fund. "

"When it is clear that the fund is no longer necessary, any remaining money will be used to help the legal defence of individuals and organisations whose right to freedom of expression is infringed upon due to legal action being taken against them or to develop policies that promote, ensure and secure media freedom".