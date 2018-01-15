All Sections
    15/01/2018 14:58 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Roxy Burger's Baby Is Here – And We're Suddenly Broody!

    Join us, as we welcome baby Adrienne Zoey Shraga!

    RoxyBurger/Instagram
    Roxy Burger is a mum.

    TV and radio personality Roxy Burger and her husband, Neil Shraga, recently welcomed their first child –– and they could not be happier.

    Taking to social media, the couple announced baby Adrienne Zoey's arrival to much fanfare –– and understandably so.

    Read: From Gail Mabalane To Letoya Makhene -- 6 Of your Faves Are Having Babies And It's So Beautiful

    If these pictures of the newborn have you feeling rather broody, you're not alone –– our ovaries also went nuts.

    People congratulated the couple on the birth.

    All the best to the new family!

