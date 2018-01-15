Roxy Burger's Baby Is Here – And We're Suddenly Broody!

TV and radio personality Roxy Burger and her husband, Neil Shraga, recently welcomed their first child –– and they could not be happier.

Taking to social media, the couple announced baby Adrienne Zoey's arrival to much fanfare –– and understandably so.

Meet out indigo baby, Adrienne Shraga 💞 So loved already. So perfect. pic.twitter.com/58BCRxnkxh — IG & SC: @roxyburger (@roxyburger) January 13, 2018

If these pictures of the newborn have you feeling rather broody, you're not alone –– our ovaries also went nuts.

People congratulated the couple on the birth.

She's perfect! You guys made an amazing tiny human!! Enjoy every moment — MissBadHairDay (@MissBadHairDay) January 14, 2018

She's so adorable 😍😍😍 — VOOV : Papirazzi 👑 (@Papirazzi_) January 13, 2018

Your daughter is an adorable addition to your wonderful family. May her every smile make your world a little brighter. Congratulations on the birth of your new little princess! — M℮gs Hartwig (@flutterbymegs) January 15, 2018

All the best to the new family!