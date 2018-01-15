South Africans Divided Over EFF Violence At H&M

South Africans are divided over the Economic Freedom Fighters' violent protest at H&M, following alleged racism in an advertising campaign.

As always in South Africa, people took to social media to argue vociferously about whether the EFF is using appropriate methods to address racism.

The time of apologies for racism are over; there must be consequences to anti-black racism, period! #EFFprotesthttps://t.co/0PZlC4cpOr January 13, 2018

The furore over the H&M hoodie bearing the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and modelled in the offending ad by a black child escalated to new heights over the weekend.

We will never be told by any fool on how to fight against our oppression particularly those who have never been at the picket lines. There's no formula on how you should fight the oppressor, expect more action against all racists, individually and collectively this year. #Siyeza — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 13, 2018

The EFF stormed the H&M store in Sandton on Saturday and wrecked it, damaging stock and fixtures as they rampaged through the store. The mob vandalism prompted H&M to close all their stores, and caused massive uproar in the Twitter "discourse" on racism in South Africa.

Opinions were split; with one side partisan to the EFF, and others condemning their actions and calling for the party to be evaluated.

Here are some of the comments about the EFF protests at H&M:

Does the stance against racism mean violence? How different will you be if you repay evil with evil? https://t.co/Ahu7jP7cof — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 13, 2018

Destroying the H&M store proved absolutely nothing and made no impact on anything — 🌻 (@JAYVERSACE) January 13, 2018

The best thing for H&M is just to close down permanently all their stores in SA and just leave. — Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) January 14, 2018

Should we accept racism for the sake of jobs? Plus once whites are chased blacks will be able to develop. — Pourou Opoukou (@pourou_opoukou) January 15, 2018

A line has to be drawn on racism!

Dignity is an unlimited right in our Constitution.If we never acted before does not mean meek submission.We want jobs that do not strip us of our dignity.Enough is enough! — Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) January 14, 2018

Fake-deep radicals occupy clothing stores and traumatize Black staff while land remains unoccupied. Outrage over a hoody while living under gross colonialism.

Bravo @FloydShivambu — Wanelisa Xaba (@blak_terrorist) January 13, 2018

This arrogance of telling people who suffer racism how to respond to racism has to stop! — Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) January 14, 2018

We will never apologize for "fighting against any usage of the color of our skin as a means" of our oppression, exclusion, humiliation and denigration. #EFFProtest against H&M is not only the implementation of a historic duty; it is absolutely justified! — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 13, 2018

How is the vandalizing of H&M Menlyn meant to mitigate or eradicate racism globally?

If they should close their doors for good, what happens to the staff that works there?



Will the EFF provide empowerment? Is this progressive in a stagnant or slow growing economy? #EFFProtest — Thoko Liz Nchabeleng (@Lizzie_Leah) January 13, 2018

Racists insults us by getting an innocent black child to wear a shirt declaring that he is a monkey! We condemn those protesting this insult telling them to be more peaceful and send petitions! History repeats itself. When land was taken we sent petitions to the Queen for years! — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 13, 2018

You don't tell us how to deal with our black battles period. We need the next racist organisation. The EFF will uproot racism in this country, you'll learn this year. #EFFprotest

Time to be shown how monkey behave. — GospelAccordingToEFF (@EFFexplained) January 13, 2018

White people trash a black child and white people come with excuses as to why it's justifiable. Black people trash a store and white people suddenly find it unacceptable. #EFF#HM#EFFprotest — Wesley Fester (@FesterWesley) January 14, 2018