All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/01/2018 10:22 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    South Africans Divided Over EFF Violence At H&M

    "There’s no formula on how you should fight the oppressor; expect more action against all racists, individually and collectively this year," says Julius Malema.

    WIKUS DE WET via Getty Images
    (Photo credit should read WIKUS DE WET/AFP/Getty Images)

    South Africans are divided over the Economic Freedom Fighters' violent protest at H&M, following alleged racism in an advertising campaign.

    Destroying the H&M store proved absolutely nothing and made no impact on anything@JAYVERSACE

    As always in South Africa, people took to social media to argue vociferously about whether the EFF is using appropriate methods to address racism.

    The furore over the H&M hoodie bearing the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and modelled in the offending ad by a black child escalated to new heights over the weekend.

    The EFF stormed the H&M store in Sandton on Saturday and wrecked it, damaging stock and fixtures as they rampaged through the store. The mob vandalism prompted H&M to close all their stores, and caused massive uproar in the Twitter "discourse" on racism in South Africa.

    WIKUS DE WET via Getty Images
    (Photo credit should read WIKUS DE WET/AFP/Getty Images)

    Read: Chaos As EFF Trashes Gauteng H&M Stores

    Read: Comparing Black People To Monkeys Has A Long, Dark Simian History

    Opinions were split; with one side partisan to the EFF, and others condemning their actions and calling for the party to be evaluated.

    Here are some of the comments about the EFF protests at H&M:

    MORE:EFFH&MH&M South AfricaNewsracismsouth africa