All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/01/2018 11:05 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    What 'Generations 16' Actors Think Of That Mfundi Vundla Interview

    "Mfundi is bitter because he had a gold mine and the gold left."

    Gallo Images / Veli Nhlapo
    The "Generations 16".

    The executive producer of Morula Pictures, Mfundi Vundla, has come under fire following his comments on the protest and subsequent axing of 16 actors from his show "Generations" back in 2014.

    Vundla has since been accused of implying that the axed actors are not doing well since leaving the soap.

    Generations actors went on strike following a wage dispute. Their demands included better pay, royalties from episodes that had been rebroadcast, and three-year contracts –– as they'd been working on yearly contracts. At the time, the actors also said that the intensity of their work schedule meant they were not able to do other work to supplement their income.

    Vundla then fired them. All of them.

    During his interview on the Weekend Breakfast on 702 with Phemelo Motene, Vundla said: "Some of those people whose careers were like jumping [at the time], where are they today? Most of them, where are they? They were on an upward trajectory with a show that was really doing well. Where are they today? The whole thing was stupid, and it's sad."

    Reacting to the interview, some of the axed actors, dubbed the "Generations 16", were among those criticising Vundla for his comments.

    But not everyone was calling for Vundla's head.

    Others felt his views were correct.

    The axed actors were:

    • Anga Makubalo (MJ Dlomo)
    • Atandwa Kani (Samora Lembede)
    • Katlego Danke (Dineo Dlomo)
    • Mandla Gaduka (Selwyn 'Choppa' Maithufi)
    • Menzi Ngubane (Sbusiso Dlomo)
    • Nambitha Mpumlwana (Mawande)
    • Patrick Shai (Patrick Tlaole)
    • Slindile Nodangala (Ruby Dikobe)
    • Sophie Ndaba (Queen Moroka)
    • Seputla Sebogodi (Kenneth Mashaba)
    • Thami Mngqolo (Senzo)
    • Thato Molamu (Nicholas Nomvete )
    • Winnie Ntshaba (Khetiwe Buthelezi)
    • Zenande Mfenyana (Noluntu Memela)
    • Zikhona Sodlaka (Priska Nomvete)
    • Zolisa Xaluva (Jason Malinga )

    You can listen to Vundla's full interview here.

    MORE:EntertainmentgenerationsGenerations the legacyMfundi VundlaTV and Film