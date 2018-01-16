AFU Confirm Evidence Of Fraud, Corruption, Money Laundering Against Eskom, Trillian And McKinsey.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that power utility Eskom illegally paid R1.6-billion to McKinsey and Trillian -- without having a valid contract.

AFU says Eskom paid R1,6billion to McKinsey and Trillian - without having a valid contract with them.

At best, a gross violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

At worst, criminal and corrupt collusion - aimed at fleecing state funds. pic.twitter.com/mfgl03McEv — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

Gupta-linked company Trillian and international consultancy firm McKinsey have been identified in a preservation order obtained by the AFU.

It was found that there is evidence of fraud, corruption and money-laundering against Eskom, Trillian and McKinsey, with the NPA likely to pursue criminal charges.

With senior AFU officials stating under oath that there is evidence of fraud, corruption, money laundering against Eskom, Trillian, McKinsey,



how can the NPA now NOT pursue criminal charges? pic.twitter.com/WuPKl8wqgU — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

Head of operations at the AFU, Advocate Knorx Molelle, told eNCA that an order was going to be served on Trillian and McKinsey to seize their assets.

[WATCH] Acting Head of Operations at Asset Forfeiture Unit, Advocate Knorx Molelle, speaking to eNCA's @karynmaughan about an order to be served on #Trillian and #McKinsey today to freeze assets worth around R1.6-billion. Courtesy #DStv403pic.twitter.com/2L9Yswjr1A — eNCA (@eNCA) January 16, 2018

BREAKING: AFU acting operations head Advocate Molefe tells @eNCA that unit will pursue 17 #StateCapture cases - and will seek to seize assets valued at R50billion. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

BREAKING: Acting AFU operations head Molele says McKinsey and Trillian have I dictated willingness to pay back the R1,6billion linked to alleged #StateCapture — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

#StateCapture NPA team leader Malini Govender denies that police or NPA have applied for warrants of arrest related to alleged #StateCapture. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

NPA's Malini Govender says #StateCapture investigation is "bigger than the Arms Deal". — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

AFU operations head Molele says SA "shouldn't be surprised" to hear that another #StateCapture asset freezing order has been granted. He won't comment on whether this order linked to Estina diary project. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

AFU order against McKinsey and Trillian is for just under R1,6billion - plus interest of 15,5% ----> pic.twitter.com/sleFtsju9R — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018

AFU directly stating that it is evident that #Eskom R1,6billion payments to Trillian, McKinsey were "proceeds of crime" - and allegations of fraud, money laundering and corruption have been confirmed "in all material respects". pic.twitter.com/xpgnc6AWBN — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 16, 2018