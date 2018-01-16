All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    17/01/2018 07:43 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    AFU Confirm Evidence Of Fraud, Corruption, Money Laundering Against Eskom, Trillian And McKinsey.

    Eskom illegally paid R1,6 billion to McKinsey and Trillian - without having a valid contract with them.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that power utility Eskom illegally paid R1.6-billion to McKinsey and Trillian -- without having a valid contract.

    Gupta-linked company Trillian and international consultancy firm McKinsey have been identified in a preservation order obtained by the AFU.

    It was found that there is evidence of fraud, corruption and money-laundering against Eskom, Trillian and McKinsey, with the NPA likely to pursue criminal charges.

    Head of operations at the AFU, Advocate Knorx Molelle, told eNCA that an order was going to be served on Trillian and McKinsey to seize their assets.

    MORE:AFUEskomMcKinseyNewsNPATrillian