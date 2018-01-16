ANC MP Arrested For Stock Theft

An ANC MP from the North West, Mapule Mafolo, has been arrested for stock theft, TimesLive reported on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reportedly confirmed that Mafolo was arrested on Friday in Schweizer-Reneke with a male companion, Thabo Phutiyagae. The two were on the verge of selling two allegedly stolen calves before they were arrested, Gauteng NPA spokesman, Phindi Louw reportedly said.

The calves were apparently stolen on Thursday night.

Mafolo and two others appeared in court on Monday. The men were arrested on R800 bail and Mafolo was released on a warning.

According to the Peoples' Assembly website, Mafolo has been a member of Parliament since 2014. She has held various minor ANC positions since 1988, including being treasurer of her local branch and ANC zonal secretary for the Schweizer-Reneke sub-region.