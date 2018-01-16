All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/01/2018 14:25 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Are You Ready For The Sun Met? Usain Bolt And Minnie Dlamini Are

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is also coming home.

    un Sato/WireImage
    World-renowned athlete Usain Bolt.

    Come January 27, the who's who of South African showbiz, betting fans and racegoers will gather at Kenilworth Racecourse for the second instalment of the Sun Met, celebrated with GH Mumm.

    The event, a major highlight of the African horseracing and social calendars, is Africa's richest race.

    This year will see world-renowned athlete Usain Bolt attend the event in his capacity as GH Mumm's newly-appointed "CEO" –– "chief entertainment officer".

    Local media personality Minnie Dlamini will host Bolt at the event in her role as the champagne brand's new "master of celebrations".

    Supplied

    This year's theme is "Style Ahead Of The Field", and people should come dressed in colours, prints and textures inspired by Africa‬.

    Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will also attend the event as part of her official homecoming. While at home, she will embark on a week-long tour that includes visits to Johannesburg, Cape Town and her home town, Sedgefield.

    It will be Nel-Peters' first time back in the country since winning the title.


    The Sun Met kicks off at 11am.

    Ticket details are available here.

