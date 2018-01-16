Brit Arrested At Airport For Wearing Excessive Clothing

Ryan Carney Williams, who identifies as "Ryan Hawaii" and was travelling from Iceland to England, was arrested for trying to board a British Airways plane at Keflavik International Airport while wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts.

According to Mail Online, "Hawaii" claimed he was denied a boarding pass at the British Airways desk for his flight home, after he put on all the clothes that wouldn't fit in his checked luggage, because he couldn't afford the excess baggage fee.

"Hawaii" posted a video on his Twitter profile rubbishing the airline for "racial profiling".

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or..... pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

The airline said "Hawaii" was being rude, so they turned him away. However, he refused to leave the desk, so they called a security guard, according to Icelandic news site Mbl.

After booking a flight for the next day, "Hawaii" says he got through check-in and security, but once he arrived at the flight gate, he was told he wasn't allowed to board because of the incident the day before.

And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason :) @easyJet@British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018

"Hawaii" claims he was stuck at the airport with no money and without his belongings, as his luggage had successfully flown to England without him.

After complaining to the airline about the incidents, he was refunded and returned to England on a Norwegian Air flight.