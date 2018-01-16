All Sections
    NEWS
    16/01/2018

    Brit Arrested At Airport For Wearing Excessive Clothing

    The man was arrested while trying to board  British Airways flight in Iceland while wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts to avoid excess baggage. 

    Ryan Carney Williams, who identifies as "Ryan Hawaii" and was travelling from Iceland to England, was arrested for trying to board a British Airways plane at Keflavik International Airport while wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts.

    According to Mail Online, "Hawaii" claimed he was denied a boarding pass at the British Airways desk for his flight home, after he put on all the clothes that wouldn't fit in his checked luggage, because he couldn't afford the excess baggage fee.

    "Hawaii" posted a video on his Twitter profile rubbishing the airline for "racial profiling".

    The airline said "Hawaii" was being rude, so they turned him away. However, he refused to leave the desk, so they called a security guard, according to Icelandic news site Mbl.

    After booking a flight for the next day, "Hawaii" says he got through check-in and security, but once he arrived at the flight gate, he was told he wasn't allowed to board because of the incident the day before.

    "Hawaii" claims he was stuck at the airport with no money and without his belongings, as his luggage had successfully flown to England without him.

    After complaining to the airline about the incidents, he was refunded and returned to England on a Norwegian Air flight.

