    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/01/2018 17:24 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    But... Those Pearl Thusi-Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Subtweets 👀

    Between "savages" and "self-hating mascots" comments, random people also got involved (as always).

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Pearl Thusi.

    Tuesday was a busy day on the streets of Twitterville, thanks to actress Pearl Thusi and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

    The pair took jabs at each other following the EFF's nationwide assaults on H&M stores to protest the retail giant's "monkey ad".

    Read: SA Celebs Boycott H&M Clothing Brand Over Monkey Advert

    It all started when Ndlozi tweeted:

    To which an unimpressed Thusi responded:

    Not one to let matters slide, Ndlozi dismissed the actress.

    Thusi wasn't ready to leave it at that.

    People continued where the duo left off –– shots were fired, shade was cast, and many resorted to shaming and insults.

    Journalist and SABC News' U.N. bureau chief Sherwin Bryce-Pease told the pair to play nicely –– also telling everyone to take a deep breath and engage respectfully.

