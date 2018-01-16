But... Those Pearl Thusi-Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Subtweets 👀

Tuesday was a busy day on the streets of Twitterville, thanks to actress Pearl Thusi and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The pair took jabs at each other following the EFF's nationwide assaults on H&M stores to protest the retail giant's "monkey ad".

It all started when Ndlozi tweeted:

Every single racist institution is will be visited by the red brigade to ensure there are consequences to any denigration of the black race! #EFFprotest against H&M is not the last one. https://t.co/70PnePZ9cd — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 13, 2018

To which an unimpressed Thusi responded:

So instead of fighting at their level you're just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, ok.

Just misrepresent us all as savages then. https://t.co/ocRq309Cqx — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2018

Not one to let matters slide, Ndlozi dismissed the actress.

ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waist of breath to show her that she's adopted the oppressor's language to describe blacks. Will she also be distancing herself from savage movies like of Solomon Mahlangu? https://t.co/BYhd1nEead — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 16, 2018

Thusi wasn't ready to leave it at that.

When political parties try to bully you out of your opinion... so much for democracy and freedom. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 16, 2018

People continued where the duo left off –– shots were fired, shade was cast, and many resorted to shaming and insults.

Journalist and SABC News' U.N. bureau chief Sherwin Bryce-Pease told the pair to play nicely –– also telling everyone to take a deep breath and engage respectfully.