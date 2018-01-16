Congratulations To Takkies And Busiswa -- Their Babies Are Here

We told you a baby season in celebville was on the way and that it would be one to remember. We were not wrong -- celebrity choreographer Takkies and singer Busiswa welcomed their babies in the same week as TV and radio personality, Roxy Burger.

Like Burger, both mums announced the birth of their babies on Instagram.

The stars both gave birth at the Netcare Waterfall Hospital in Midrand.

Burger welcomed her baby girl, Adrienne Zoey on January 12 and recently shared her pictures on social media leaving us all so broody.

Meet out indigo baby, Adrienne Shraga 💞 So loved already. So perfect. pic.twitter.com/58BCRxnkxh — IG & SC: @roxyburger (@roxyburger) January 13, 2018

Congratulations to the celeb mums.