Crime Intelligence Officer Arrested For Fraud

A crime intelligence officer with ties to former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the crime intelligence fund.

Independent police investigative directorate (IPID) officials on Tuesday arrested the captain at the department of correctional services in Tshwane.

"This is the start of a series of operations to deal with the theft of state resources. More arrests are expected," IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

The captain has also been allegedly linked to the R200-million heist at OR Tambo International Airport that took place in March last year.

Breaking: A crime intelligence officer within the SAPS with ties to former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been arrested by IPID for allegedly defrauding the crime intelligence fund. (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/msgPUFOx9A — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) January 16, 2018

According to a department of justice document seen by News24, the officer was arrested in 1994 and convicted in 1996 for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He unsuccessfully appealed his conviction.

He served just over two years of a 10-year prison sentence at Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Service Centre, from June 20, 2013 to November 26, 2015. According to IPID, he was re-employed by SAPS after he was released on parole.

With regards to the claims of fraud, an affidavit seen by News24 shows that two requests for blinds and curtains for safe houses in Pretoria were submitted by the captain and authorised by a major-general to the tune of R563,005.

An investigation uncovered that the actual cost for services rendered was R78,763.06

The affidavit further stated that many of the witnesses are willing to co-operate, but are afraid of the suspect.

