DA Wants To Assist NPA With Gupta Investigation, Formulates Charge Sheet

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has presented a Gupta charge sheet to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assist with its investigation on the controversial family.

The DA welcomed the decision by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA to go after the Gupta family and serve a summons to preserve their assets worth in the region of R1.6-billion.

"This is not a result of Shaun Abrahams, who tried to stall, but as a result of pressure and hard work of the AFU team under advocate Knox Molelle. The DA has doggedly pursued those suspected of being involved in the project of state capture, with a number of us laying criminal charges against key individuals," said DA shadow minister of justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach in a press statement.

Read: NPA To Target Gupta Fortune

The DA's charge sheet includes the following:

In September 2017, DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone laid criminal charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion against global consultancy firm McKinsey in terms of Section 21 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, after it appeared that McKinsey allegedly ignored warnings from senior South African staff members that the deals done with Trillian, Eskom and other Gupta-linked companies were not above board.

In July 2017, Mazzone also laid criminal charges against Eskom's chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, for breaches of Section 50 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA) –– for his alleged role in the Guptas' capture of Eskom through the Tegeta agreement and the Trillion contracts.