DA Wants To Assist NPA With Gupta Investigation, Formulates Charge Sheet

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has presented a Gupta charge sheet to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to assist with its investigation on the controversial family.
The DA welcomed the decision by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA to go after the Gupta family and serve a summons to preserve their assets worth in the region of R1.6-billion.
"This is not a result of Shaun Abrahams, who tried to stall, but as a result of pressure and hard work of the AFU team under advocate Knox Molelle. The DA has doggedly pursued those suspected of being involved in the project of state capture, with a number of us laying criminal charges against key individuals," said DA shadow minister of justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach in a press statement.
The DA's charge sheet includes the following:
- In September 2017, DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone laid criminal charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion against global consultancy firm McKinsey in terms of Section 21 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, after it appeared that McKinsey allegedly ignored warnings from senior South African staff members that the deals done with Trillian, Eskom and other Gupta-linked companies were not above board.
- In July 2017, Mazzone also laid criminal charges against Eskom's chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, for breaches of Section 50 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA) –– for his alleged role in the Guptas' capture of Eskom through the Tegeta agreement and the Trillion contracts.
- In the same month, Mazzone laid charges of money laundering and corruption against the South African component of the global software giant SAP and Gupta-affiliated company CAD House, following allegations that R100-million in kickbacks changed hands between the two companies.
- In July 2017, DA shadow minister of finance David Maynier laid charges of money laundering, fraud, corruption and racketeering against Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, following revelations that public funds were used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia's wedding at Sun City in 2013.
- In June 2017, Breytenbach laid charges of money laundering, fraud and corruption against the Guptas and their associates in relation to the Estina dairy farm matter.