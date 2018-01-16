EFF Calls AfriForum 'Ku Klux Klan' Over Monkey Ad Saga

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told HuffPost that the red berets "do not have time" for Afrikaner rights group AfriForum, calling them "redneck Ku Klux Klan, with their chief redneck Gerrie Nel".

This is in response to AfriForum filing criminal charges of incitement to violence and various other crimes against EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and Ndlozi on Monday.

According to AfriForum, the charges pertain to various statements made by the trio on public platforms regarding the countrywide vandalisation of H&M stores.

"They are engaged in impotent efforts to stop an inevitable revolution against white supremacy and they will not succeed," Ndlozi alleged.

Members of the party vandalised a number of stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg in response to the now infamous H&M advert that used a black child model wearing a "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" hoodie.

"The EFF's response to the H&M ad is a mere continuation of the party's own racist political agenda... it is honourable to object to racism. When violence is committed and actively incited, the responsible persons should be prosecuted," AfriForum deputy chief executive Ernst Roets said in a statement.

H&M closed its South African stores after protests over a racist ad. pic.twitter.com/7GW0u1XfT4 — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 16, 2018

Incidents highlighted by AfriForum

Roets said the EFF leadership –– which includes Malema, Shivambu and Ndlozi –– has accepted responsibility for crimes committed at H&M stores, and that these crimes are actively incited on public platforms.

According to AfriForum, Malema took this action during a political speech in Polokwane, Limpopo, as well as on social media.

Shivambu posted photos of an H&M store on Twitter, saying: "That nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism ".

That @hm nonsense of a clothing store is now facing consequences for its racism. All rational people should agree that the store should not be allowed to continue operating in South Africa. Well done to Fighters who physically confronted racism. pic.twitter.com/cgdedYGoOj — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 13, 2018

Ndlozi also posted: "In our vocab: anti-black racism is violence! U asking us to confront violence by giving the other cheek.But how many times have blacks given the other cheek on the racism question? Well there are no more cheeks left. We shall send petitions no longer, it's time for Confrontation! [sic]"