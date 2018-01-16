Former Cape Town Manager Will Defend Himself Against Allegations

Former Cape Town city manager Achmat Ebrahim has vowed to clear his name after resigning from office on Friday, according to Eyewitness News (EWN).

Ebrahim reportedly left office after he and several other senior city managers, including mayor Patricia de Lille, were accused of covering up corruption at the city's transport department.

His suspension would have been decided on Friday, but he resigned instead, EWN reported.

His resignation reportedly angered the DA's provincial executive, who questioned why his resignation was only announced on Monday, after the DA's federal executive met to discuss the fate of De Lille.

According to Business Day, De Lille has also been accused of unduly influencing members of the selection panel which oversaw Ebrahim's reappointment in 2016.

DA chief chip John Steenhuisen reportedly headed a subcommittee which looked at governance issues at the municipality and said there appeared to be a large amount of "related-party employment practices undertaken."

"This is an extremely unhealthy situation as it has the potential to expose the party to charges of nepotism and cadre deployment, something we are ... critical of the ANC for."

De Lille reportedly said that he would furnish De Lille's office with all evidence that could prove his innocence. She said Ebrahim made this clear in his resignation letter.

According to IOL, Ebrahim sent out a circular to City staff on Monday, stating that Ebrahim said he would defend himself against the allegations against him.

""He further stated that in terms of the ongoing investigations, he would furnish my office with copies of all the evidence files as it pertains to his involvement in these allegations which have already been handed to Bowman Gilfillan and which clearly show that the allegations against him are baseless. After almost 40 years of dedicated and loyal service, he stated in his letter that his obvious primary consideration at this stage of his life was that of his personal and family's wellbeing. Ebrahim expressed his thanks for the excellent leadership and political guidance stating it was a tremendous honour for him to serve with me as the Mayor," De Lille said.