    • NEWS
    17/01/2018 06:45 SAST | Updated 42 minutes ago

    German Ambassador Martin Schafer: 'Be On Time Like Cyril'

    Schafer poked fun at Ramaphosa's call for punctuality in the ANC on Twitter.

    German ambassador to South Africa Martin Schafer had Twitter in stitches on Wednesday morning after a tweet on punctuality.

    In the tweet, Schafer arrives at his office three minutes late and is scolded by an employee when he arrives.

    "Seems like the German ambassador can learn a lot from Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC on punctuality?" he said.

    Ramaphosa called for a new culture of "being on time" during the ANC's 106th birthday celebrations in East London last week.

    He was quoted by IOL as saying, "As you can see, this year we started on time. It's a clear signal that things are changing. The NEC [national executive committee] meeting also started on time. [Former president] Nelson Mandela would have been pleased... We want a new culture to spread. When we have a meeting, it should start on time."

    Schafer received a scolding from the DA's Phumzile van Damme.

    He was also reprimanded by the British high commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, who warned him not to be late for a meeting with "the president" tomorrow.

    Possibly in reference to the fact that President Jacob Zuma arrived late to the 106th birthday celebrations, Schafer quipped:

    Schafer received high praise for having a sense of humour, in an area of politics characterised by stern diplomacy.

    MORE:ANC 106ANC 106 anniversaryCyril RamaphosaGerman ambassadorJacob ZumaMartin SchaferNews