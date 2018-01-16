Northern Cape Pupil Accused Of Stabbing Teacher To Death

A Northern Cape pupil allegedly stabbed his teacher to death after accusing the teacher of failing him, according to IOL.

The Grade 8 teenager was reportedly a pupil at Bosele Middle School near Kuruman in the Northern Cape. He reportedly went to the teacher's house in the early hours of Saturday morning and began pelting the house with stones.

When the teacher, Kingston Vhiya, originally from Zimbabwe, came outside to investigate, he was stabbed to death.

An eyewitness who was with the teacher at the time reportedly said that the boy accused Vhiya of failing him at school.

"The boy had broken the windows and was able to pull out Kingston's phone, which was in the charger, through one of them (windows). Kingston then opened the door but was hit by a stone on his chest," the eye-witness reportedly said.

Vhiya then let the boy inside in the hopes that they could talk and to stop the boy from throwing stones at the house and the boy apparently apologised, saying he had been taking drugs.

The boy said he and his parents would pay for the windows. All seemed calm until minutes later, the witness heard Vhiya cry out and saw that he had been stabbed.

Northern Cape police said the pupil would appear in court on a murder charge on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Northern Cape department of Education, Geoffrey van der Merwe told the Diamond Fields Advertiser that while the department could not divulge the specifics of the incident, the MEC for Education, Martha Bartlett could visit the family of the deceased on Thursday.