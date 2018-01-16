All Sections
    • NEWS
    17/01/2018 06:57 SAST | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Protest Outside Hoërskool Overvaal Turns Violent

    Parent

    A parent was reportedly beat up by protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday morning.

    Several people wearing red T-shirts had gathered outside the school to demonstrate against its language and admissions policy.

    EWN reported earlier that a "peaceful protest" was expected outside the school following the North Gauteng High Court's ruling on Monday to set aside the decision by the Gauteng department of education to admit 55 learners to be taught in English at the Afrikaans-medium school.

    Judge William Prinsloo delivered a scathing judgment in favour of the Afrikaans-medium school. He upheld an urgent application by the school governing body (SGB) to overturn the decision by the Gauteng department of education to force the school to admit 55 learners.

    The department deemed the application by the Vereeniging school's SGB a way to exclude pupils who do not speak Afrikaans, but the school maintains there is not enough space to accommodate the additional learners.

    More on this story as it develops.

    MORE:AfrikaansEFFHoerskool OverVaalLanguage policyNews