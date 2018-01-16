A parent was reportedly beat up by protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday morning.

Several people wearing red T-shirts had gathered outside the school to demonstrate against its language and admissions policy.

#HoërskoolOvervaal Some tension as tempers rise outside court with @EFFSouthAfrica members and some in @MYANC shirts rushed at the school gate shouting, "Racists." @danmoyanepic.twitter.com/2SXoU2ri2z — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 17, 2018

EWN reported earlier that a "peaceful protest" was expected outside the school following the North Gauteng High Court's ruling on Monday to set aside the decision by the Gauteng department of education to admit 55 learners to be taught in English at the Afrikaans-medium school.

Judge William Prinsloo delivered a scathing judgment in favour of the Afrikaans-medium school. He upheld an urgent application by the school governing body (SGB) to overturn the decision by the Gauteng department of education to force the school to admit 55 learners.

The department deemed the application by the Vereeniging school's SGB a way to exclude pupils who do not speak Afrikaans, but the school maintains there is not enough space to accommodate the additional learners.

More on this story as it develops.

Police try to regain calm at the gates of #HoërskoolOvervaal as tensions between parents and EFF protestors spill over @ANN7tvpic.twitter.com/uUpNKT5vhJ — Valerie Joy Robinson (@ValerieJoy_R) January 17, 2018

"Voetsek man. F*k$ff man," chant demonstrators outside #HoërskoolOvervaal. They have also chanted, "Away with Afrikaans." Personnel on the school grounds have moved the pupils away from the school gate and fence toward the classrooms. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 17, 2018

A peaceful protest is expected outside #HoerskoolOvervaal in Vereeniging.

Parents of the 55 English-speaking pupils refused admission at the school will be picketing. Reporter @ermbates is outside the school for eNCA this morning. Courtesy #DStv403pic.twitter.com/QLBbuq6rYi — eNCA (@eNCA) January 17, 2018

#HoërskoolOvervaal Public order police and private security are outside the school this morning on the first day #BackToSchool. Currently there are several people in red T-shirts standing nearby. @danmoyanepic.twitter.com/jBXCXG0c5N — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 17, 2018

#HoërskoolOvervaal Private security personnel are on site at the school in Vereeniging following a court ruling on Tuesday over the school'a admissions policy. @danmoyanepic.twitter.com/xmmw4Or6WV — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 17, 2018

Eight @EFFSouthAfrica members from wards 38 and 39 in Sebokeng are outside #HoërskoolOvervaal to demonstrate over its language and admissions policy. Some in buses and cars driving past have voiced support for the group. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 17, 2018

There are about 10 members of the red berets are singing opposite the school. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/3jKPEgM3h5 — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 17, 2018

There is also a police van and a nyala parked outside the school's entrance. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/VpJr0wt0zu — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 17, 2018