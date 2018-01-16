'Power-Drunk Patrica De Lille' – DA's Scathing Findings

In a high-level investigation by the Democratic Alliance (DA) into Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, News24 has obtained a copy of the report compiled by chief whip John Steenhuisen, MP Patricia Kopane, Gauteng leader John Moodey and councillor Karen Smith.

The report accuses De Lille of abusing her power as mayor to ensure the appointments of those she favours.

The report throws more light on the DA leadership's decision on the weekend to discipline De Lille for misconduct. The report's findings include that:

• De Lille pushed for a family friend to be appointed to the board of a municipal entity;

• A close family member of De Lille's may have benefited from a controversial city tender;

• De Lille believes she, rather than the DA, was the driving force behind the party's successful 2016 election campaign, and

• De Lille is prone to bullying councillors who do not agree with her, calling them "stupid".

According to the report, the Steenhuisen panel believes that instead of trying to get to the bottom of tensions, De Lille planned to punish DA members who made submissions against her to the commission.

(Photo credit should read RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images)

The report, which the city has not released to the public, details several shocking findings related to De Lille's conduct and deep-rooted problems threatening to cripple the DA's Cape Town caucus –– described in the document as the party's "flagship municipal government".

It concludes that the infighting rattling the city threatens to derail the party's 2019 electoral prospects.

"I want a fair chance to clear my name," said De Lille, speaking on 702 on Monday. She vowed to fight the DA's decision to diminish her powers while she faces disciplinary action.

To read the full report: click here