SA Designer Completes 365 3D Prints In 365 Days

In 2017, Free State-based designer Tom van den Bon of Tom's Workshop committed to producing one 3D print a day for 365 days -- a challenge no one believed he would complete at the time.

However, he's just finished his 365th print, and you won't believe all the things he made.

Aside from a whole lot of lego and toy figurines, Van den Bon printed a complete 3D printer, a whole engine, an Anglepoise lamp, and even a set of false teeth.

The project came about after the designer found himself trying to create more than just prototypes, "and build up a collection to show people what you can do with 3D printers, and have a whole bunch of awesome stuff for my house", he said in an interview.

Check out some of the amazing things that came out of the 365-day print challenge.

To see all the objects, follow the link, or watch the video below.