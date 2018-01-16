All Sections
    16/01/2018 12:16 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    SA Designer Completes 365 3D Prints In 365 Days

    It's amazing what you can do, when you set you mind to it.

    Tom Van Den Bon
    Just some of the objects Van den Bon 3D-printed during his 365-day challenge.

    In 2017, Free State-based designer Tom van den Bon of Tom's Workshop committed to producing one 3D print a day for 365 days -- a challenge no one believed he would complete at the time.

    However, he's just finished his 365th print, and you won't believe all the things he made.

    Aside from a whole lot of lego and toy figurines, Van den Bon printed a complete 3D printer, a whole engine, an Anglepoise lamp, and even a set of false teeth.

    The project came about after the designer found himself trying to create more than just prototypes, "and build up a collection to show people what you can do with 3D printers, and have a whole bunch of awesome stuff for my house", he said in an interview.

    Check out some of the amazing things that came out of the 365-day print challenge.

    To see all the objects, follow the link, or watch the video below.

