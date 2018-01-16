'We Still Respect You' -- U.S Embassy Tells South Africa

The U.S. has said it "deeply respects" South Africa and the rest of the continent, scrabbling to repair the damage caused by Donald Trump's "sh**hole countries" comment that has resulted in massive uproar.

According to SowetanLive, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday that it had met with counterparts at the U.S. embassy and the U.S. charge d'affaires to "express South Africa's concerns with regards to the comments".

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela quoted U.S. embassy officials at the meeting saying, "The United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them."

The US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values partnerships w/ them. There has been no change in our dedication to partners & friends across the Continent. We remain committed to working together to realize the promise of a more prosperous 21st century Africa. @MaxduPreez — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) January 12, 2018

The embassy tweeted the same message, adding "There has been no change in our dedication to partners and friends across the continent. We remain committed to working together to realise the promise of a more prosperous 21st-century Africa."