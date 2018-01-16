All Sections
    • POLITICS
    16/01/2018 13:12 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    'We Still Respect You' -- U.S Embassy Tells South Africa

    "The United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them.”

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    The U.S. has said it "deeply respects" South Africa and the rest of the continent, scrabbling to repair the damage caused by Donald Trump's "sh**hole countries" comment that has resulted in massive uproar.

    According to SowetanLive, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday that it had met with counterparts at the U.S. embassy and the U.S. charge d'affaires to "express South Africa's concerns with regards to the comments".

    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela quoted U.S. embassy officials at the meeting saying, "The United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them."

    The embassy tweeted the same message, adding "There has been no change in our dedication to partners and friends across the continent. We remain committed to working together to realise the promise of a more prosperous 21st-century Africa."

