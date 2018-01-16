Zuma Removal To Be Discussed This Week -- Report

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) is set to discuss President Jacob Zuma's possible resignation at a meeting this week, according to Reuters.

Two senior ANC sources reportedly told Reuters that the meeting will take place on Thursday where "reference will be made to it (Zuma's resignation)".

It's not clear whether this will be a formal call for Zuma to step down.

There were several reports that Zuma's removal would be discussed at an NEC meeting last week, but the discussion was postponed because Zuma announced the commission of inquiry into state capture on the eve of the meeting.

According to City Press, some NEC members want the issue discussed this week. Behind the scenes negotiations have reportedly fallen flat, with the Zuma camp's request that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes over as interim president once Zuma steps down having been shouted down by Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters.

Several NEC members also confirmed to Business Day that the "leadership transition" question will be discussed at the meeting this week. And even if a resolution is taken for Zuma to go, Business Day reported, he probably would not resign immediately as Ramaphosa is leading for the World Economic Forum in Davos immediately after the NEC meeting. There will therefore be no one to take over the presidency until he returns.