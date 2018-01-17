All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    17/01/2018 10:26 SAST | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Africa's Number One 'Sh*thole Country' -- Nambia!💩 🇳🇦

    Namibian blogger posts video highlighting his country's spectacular natural attractions and invites "Trump America" to come visit!

    A YouTube vlogger in Namibia, also known to U.S. President Donald Trump as "Nambia", has released a flawless satirical take on so-called "sh*thole" African countries, with a video that'll make any citizen proud to be from a "sh*thole country".

    "Goodmorning Trump America, if ever you want to leave your so beautiful and perfect country and come to a 💩 hole country in Africa , we would like to invite you to come to sh**hole Namibia".Namibia Video

    Since Trump made those comments, there have been countless responses from people on social media, especially those located in so-called "sh*thole countries", including the U.S. embassy in South Africa.

    But perhaps the best response was that by the Namibian vlogger who calls his channel EES TV NAMIBIA, who posted a YouTube video showcasing the rich natural beauty of the country that makes it a tourist magnet – a "sh*thole country" of the highest calibre.

    "Goodmorning Trump America, if ever you want to leave your so beautiful and perfect country and come to a 💩 hole country in Africa, we would like to invite you to come to sh**hole Namibia (sic)," the post read.

    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

