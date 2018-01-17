Africa's Number One 'Sh*thole Country' -- Nambia!💩 🇳🇦

A YouTube vlogger in Namibia, also known to U.S. President Donald Trump as "Nambia", has released a flawless satirical take on so-called "sh*thole" African countries, with a video that'll make any citizen proud to be from a "sh*thole country".

"Goodmorning Trump America, if ever you want to leave your so beautiful and perfect country and come to a 💩 hole country in Africa , we would like to invite you to come to sh**hole Namibia". Namibia Video

Since Trump made those comments, there have been countless responses from people on social media, especially those located in so-called "sh*thole countries", including the U.S. embassy in South Africa.

The US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values partnerships w/ them. There has been no change in our dedication to partners & friends across the Continent. We remain committed to working together to realize the promise of a more prosperous 21st century Africa. @MaxduPreez January 12, 2018

But perhaps the best response was that by the Namibian vlogger who calls his channel EES TV NAMIBIA, who posted a YouTube video showcasing the rich natural beauty of the country that makes it a tourist magnet – a "sh*thole country" of the highest calibre.

"Goodmorning Trump America, if ever you want to leave your so beautiful and perfect country and come to a 💩 hole country in Africa, we would like to invite you to come to sh**hole Namibia (sic)," the post read.