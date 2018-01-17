Back to school, back to reality...

Public schools throughout South Africa officially opened on Wednesday, and parents of both Grade 1 and matric pupils shared pictures of their nervous and excited children on social media.

Some pupils are attending school for the very first time, while others are in their final year of high school as the matric class of 2018 begin their final journey as schoolgoers.

1st: Grade12

2nd: Grade 4

3rd: Grade 7 last year in primary school

4th: Grade 7 last year in primary school@eNCA#backtoschool#NWpic.twitter.com/qIXWHGeHjc — #MOULOVE👑 (@SimoneMouka) January 17, 2018

Here are some of the best #BackToSchool tweets:

Here we go #backtoschool 2018. I wanna see that smile with every results, right? 😉🤗 pic.twitter.com/YNOf2nSN8K — Michael Muller (@mikeymuller73) January 17, 2018

My best friend is going to grade 3 today 😀😁😄😃heeeh did she not jump in my arms we nearly fell down today 🌚#backtoschoolpic.twitter.com/6VbaWWUoag — petty petunia 💞 (@ThisIsZeepho) January 17, 2018

#BackToSchool she's waiting for transport, my daughter finally is going to pre school! pic.twitter.com/OH1jelw9gh — Hlabirwa manthata (@Golden_mirror_) January 17, 2018

Getting the bags to the car... And we off

Lwandle doesn't like Photos, Ag always ready for a pic #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/28PqplSN7c — Pls RT Pinned Tweet 🙏Help Agape Pay for therapy (@ChulayoM) January 17, 2018

Just in time for #BackToSchool@Shimza01 will hand out school shoes to hundred of opharns in Tembisa @The_New_Agepic.twitter.com/UDx4QMISP5 — ntokozo (@ntoshybabe) January 16, 2018

Lost a tooth too today but business as usual #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/f3lbYvmsEF — Lwandise (@lwandee011) January 17, 2018

#BackToSchool my son the first time in High school pic.twitter.com/fxLYMWe7c0 — zintle Mthethwa (@zhle8) January 17, 2018