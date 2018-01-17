Back to school, back to reality...
Public schools throughout South Africa officially opened on Wednesday, and parents of both Grade 1 and matric pupils shared pictures of their nervous and excited children on social media.
#BackToSchool! Grade 1, we are ready! pic.twitter.com/A8EX6YWQ3R— Beloved (@thabilelr) January 17, 2018
Some pupils are attending school for the very first time, while others are in their final year of high school as the matric class of 2018 begin their final journey as schoolgoers.
1st: Grade12— #MOULOVE👑 (@SimoneMouka) January 17, 2018
2nd: Grade 4
3rd: Grade 7 last year in primary school
4th: Grade 7 last year in primary school@eNCA#backtoschool#NWpic.twitter.com/qIXWHGeHjc
Here are some of the best #BackToSchool tweets:
Day1 things..my lil niece on that day1 journey #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/Wod8KWk6Jz— @WakwaJobe🇿🇦 (@PrimeSlay) January 17, 2018
Here we go #backtoschool 2018. I wanna see that smile with every results, right? 😉🤗 pic.twitter.com/YNOf2nSN8K— Michael Muller (@mikeymuller73) January 17, 2018
#BackToSchool— THUTO 👑ひ (@th6to) January 17, 2018
It's that time of the day. 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/DWCcZwHigZ
Grade 1☺️ First day ❤️ #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/7vmhEeJSsO— Siyamthanda❤️👑 (@Ladymfaxa) January 17, 2018
My best friend is going to grade 3 today 😀😁😄😃heeeh did she not jump in my arms we nearly fell down today 🌚#backtoschoolpic.twitter.com/6VbaWWUoag— petty petunia 💞 (@ThisIsZeepho) January 17, 2018
I'm really excited on their behalf. ❤ #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/L8YQfkf9WL— Blossom 🍃☆ (@IamMbali_M) January 17, 2018
#BackToSchool she's waiting for transport, my daughter finally is going to pre school! pic.twitter.com/OH1jelw9gh— Hlabirwa manthata (@Golden_mirror_) January 17, 2018
Getting the bags to the car... And we off— Pls RT Pinned Tweet 🙏Help Agape Pay for therapy (@ChulayoM) January 17, 2018
Lwandle doesn't like Photos, Ag always ready for a pic #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/28PqplSN7c
Just in time for #BackToSchool@Shimza01 will hand out school shoes to hundred of opharns in Tembisa @The_New_Agepic.twitter.com/UDx4QMISP5— ntokozo (@ntoshybabe) January 16, 2018
Lost a tooth too today but business as usual #BackToSchoolpic.twitter.com/f3lbYvmsEF— Lwandise (@lwandee011) January 17, 2018
#BackToSchool in style.😌 pic.twitter.com/BDe3L72SWl— 🅣🅗🅐️🅿🅔🅛🅞 (@__Thapelo) January 17, 2018
Back to school for my @KingEdVIISchool boys!!! ❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾 #RedArmy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lLhEWcmyOV— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) January 17, 2018
#BackToSchool my son the first time in High school pic.twitter.com/fxLYMWe7c0— zintle Mthethwa (@zhle8) January 17, 2018
#backtoschool - this is gonna be a really hectic, exhausting and demanding for both the little ones and their parents. Strength and much love yo all 👊 pic.twitter.com/0VpVFE7tdr— TheGriffin (@iTheGriffin) January 17, 2018