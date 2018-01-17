Clashes Between Protesters And Police Intensify At Hoërskool Overvaal

Clashes between EFF and ANC protesters and the police erupted at Vereeniging's Hoërskool Overvaal on Wednesday, as tensions outside the school reached boiling point. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters, and some were caught in the crossfire.

Police are firing rubber bullets. #HoërskoolOvervaal — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 17, 2018

There were further scenes of violence – including stun grenades and the burning of tires – as the protest reached its crescendo. All the while, classes were still in session at Overvaal.

While Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a meeting at the Riverside High School, 14 kilometres from Overvaal, protesters tried to enter Hoërskool Overvaal – which was when police intervened with stun grenades.

Lesufi will be addressing the media at Riverside High, the school which accepted a portion of the 55 students who were not accepted at #HoërskoolOvervaal — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 17, 2018

As a result, the EFF and ANC resorted to burning tires, intensifying the situation.

Police have since kept the situation stable, and protestors have been dispersed – while paramedics attended to the injured.

One of the the stun grenades fired at protesters. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/ep0VRtBirA — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 17, 2018

But what is frightening, is that all of this happens while Hoërskool Overvaal continues with classes, trying to maintain business as usual inside, while chaos erupted outside.