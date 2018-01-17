All Sections
    17/01/2018 13:31 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Clashes Between Protesters And Police Intensify At Hoërskool Overvaal

    Rubber bullets were fired to disperse the protesters, and some were caught in the crossfire.

    Pontsho Mabena

    Clashes between EFF and ANC protesters and the police erupted at Vereeniging's Hoërskool Overvaal on Wednesday, as tensions outside the school reached boiling point. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters, and some were caught in the crossfire.

    Pontsho Mabena

    There were further scenes of violence – including stun grenades and the burning of tires – as the protest reached its crescendo. All the while, classes were still in session at Overvaal.

    While Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held a meeting at the Riverside High School, 14 kilometres from Overvaal, protesters tried to enter Hoërskool Overvaal – which was when police intervened with stun grenades.

    Pontsho Mabena

    As a result, the EFF and ANC resorted to burning tires, intensifying the situation.

    Police have since kept the situation stable, and protestors have been dispersed – while paramedics attended to the injured.

    Pontsho Mabena

    But what is frightening, is that all of this happens while Hoërskool Overvaal continues with classes, trying to maintain business as usual inside, while chaos erupted outside.

    Pontsho Mabena

    Pontsho Mabena

