Education Ministry Condemns Hoërskool Overvaal Violence

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has condemned ongoing violence outside the Hoërskool Overvaal secondary school in Vereeniging.

The violence flared up on Wednesday morning, when Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters protested outside the school, burning tyres and singing anti-apartheid struggle songs. Several people wearing red T-shirts had gathered outside the school to demonstrate against its language and admissions policy.

This came after the High Court in Pretoria ruled on Monday to set aside the decision by the Gauteng department of education to admit 55 learners to be taught in English at the Afrikaans-medium school.

A parent was allegedly assaulted and police used stun grenades to quell the protests. A number of protesters were also injured.

The minister's spokesperson, Troy Martens, in a response to questions from HuffPost, said Motshekga condemned the violence.

"The minister has condemned the violence and has urged those with grievances to [express them] through the relevant channels," Martens said.

"The minister has said that they will join the MEC [Panyaza Lesufi's] appeal against the judgment."