    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/01/2018 10:53 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    LOVE: These Cute Back To School Pictures Of Celebs' Kids

    Back to school blues – for who?

    LeAnneDlamini/Instagram

    Local celebrities were among the many South Africans dropping their children off for the first day of school this year – and quite a few stars shared the cutest pics on social media of their kids heading off to class; some for the very first time.

    Here are some of the snaps:

    LeAnne Dlamini:

    Kelly Khumalo:

    Anele Mdoda:

    Kagiso Modupe:

    SK Khoza:

    DJ Sbu:

