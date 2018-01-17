LOVE: These Cute Back To School Pictures Of Celebs' Kids

Local celebrities were among the many South Africans dropping their children off for the first day of school this year – and quite a few stars shared the cutest pics on social media of their kids heading off to class; some for the very first time.

Here are some of the snaps:

LeAnne Dlamini:

Kelly Khumalo:

Anele Mdoda:

Kagiso Modupe:

SK Khoza:

DJ Sbu: