Mandla Mandela: Americans Should Protest Against Trump

Mandla Mandela has encouraged Americans to protest against US President Donald Trump's racism, according to IOL. In an interview with IOL, the grandson of Nelson Mandela expressed disappointment against Trump's statements calling African and other countries such as Haiti "sh*tholes".

"We are very disappointed, as the Mandela family, that someone of Trump's stature – president of one of the oldest democracies – can make such racist utterances," Mandela reportedly said.

"The US was built on the blood, sweat and lives of Africans, and his racist statement last week is not only offensive to Africans, but to the descendants of slaves in America.

"We call on all Americans and other nationalities to adhere to Madiba's internationalism and solidarity, and protest against Trump," he said.

According to the Washington Post, Trump, in a meeting about immigration from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, said, "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?"

In response, the South African department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) called for a meeting with the US Embassy in South Africa to ask for an explanation on the US's behalf.

According to News24, Dirco's Clayson Monyela told News24: "Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the U.S., must be based on mutual respect and understanding."

The outrage following Trump's comments included condemnations by African leaders, and all African ambassadors to the UN called his remarks "outrageous, racist and xenophobic", according to Eyewitness News (EWN).

The ambassadors reportedly called for an apology.

Ghanaian ambassador to the UN, Martha Pobee reportedly said, "The African ambassadors are extremely appalled and strongly condemns the remarks attributed to the president of America."

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres told the SABC that although the White House had denied Trump's comments, the UN believes that the respect for migrants is a "fundamental pillar" of its work.