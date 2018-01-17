WCW: We're SO Obsessed With Thembsie Matu – A.K.A. Patronella

There's no doubt that actress Thembsie Matu has made a name for herself in the South African TV and film industry. She's here to stay, and we're stanning for her talent.

Her current role in Mzansi Magic's drama series "The Queen" often makes the trending columns on Twitter, and it's completely understandable.

Her character, Patronella, was introduced as a wife who was tired of being left in a rural area by her husband who works in the city. So she moved to Tembisa to be closer to him, and things are going – well, not so smoothly at times, but hey, she's happy.

She also has a job as a domestic worker at the Mabuza household – and people first fell in love with her when she baked a cake for the family mistakenly using cocaine in the place of icing sugar.

Here are some of the scenes from the series that have us feeling like just giving her an Oscar.

She is also known for many memorable TV adverts.

To Matu, you're our WCW. Thank you for your talent!