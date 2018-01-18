All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    18/01/2018 10:19 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    'Ons Gaan Hulle Moer!' - Protesters Set To Clash At Hoërskool Overvaal

    Police presence had increased outside the embattled school on Thursday morning - with about 10 police vehicles parked outside the school's main entrance.

    Pontsho Mabena

    On the second day of the Hoërskool Overvaal protest, there was a strong police presence at the school, as parents and protesters clashed outside. Surprisingly, there are no EFF members reported at the scene.

    According to transformation committee's Mofokeng Tlhorsothere, a voice note has been circulating in which a group of white parents urged all white people to unite against protesters.

    Tensions were high, and there were reports of heavily-armed farmers outside the school and clashes between parents and protesters.

    Police presence had increased outside the embattled school by Thursday morning -- with about 10 police vehicles parked outside the school's main entrance. Some SAPS officials are patrolling the premises on motorbikes -- the situation seemed to have calmed down, and EFF members were nowhere to be seen.

    MORE:AfrikaansHoerskool OverVaalNews