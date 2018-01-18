'Ons Gaan Hulle Moer!' - Protesters Set To Clash At Hoërskool Overvaal

On the second day of the Hoërskool Overvaal protest, there was a strong police presence at the school, as parents and protesters clashed outside. Surprisingly, there are no EFF members reported at the scene.

Police tactical team is by the school gates to stop the protesters from burning tyres, by the gate. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/vkxpfxR61v — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) January 18, 2018

Pupils are in their classes however their parents are standing outside the school. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/xTfJlAKo2q — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 18, 2018

According to transformation committee's Mofokeng Tlhorsothere, a voice note has been circulating in which a group of white parents urged all white people to unite against protesters.

A voice note was played highlighting what the white community members are feeling and planning over the issues at Hoërskool Overvaal. #HoerskoolOvervaal. @HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/UiuLVhTUNl — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) January 18, 2018

Tensions were high, and there were reports of heavily-armed farmers outside the school and clashes between parents and protesters.

A dispute between the protestor and the community members almost broke out. #HoërskoolOvervaal@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/aSKQcK93YF — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) January 18, 2018

Police presence had increased outside the embattled school by Thursday morning -- with about 10 police vehicles parked outside the school's main entrance. Some SAPS officials are patrolling the premises on motorbikes -- the situation seemed to have calmed down, and EFF members were nowhere to be seen.