Police Presence Growing At Hoërskool Overvaal

It was unclear whether a second day of protests would take place at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, violent scenes played out outside the school as EFF members clashed with parents and police.

But though police presence had increased outside the embattled school on Thursday morning -- with about 10 police vehicles parked outside the school's main entrance and some SAPS officials are patrolling the premises on motorbikes -- the situation seemed to have calmed down and EFF members were nowhere to be seen.

A number of parents were quietly standing outside the school to monitor the situation.

Pupils are in their classes however their parents are standing outside the school. #HoërskoolOvervaalpic.twitter.com/xTfJlAKo2q — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 18, 2018

Unlike Wednesday morning, protesters had not yet started picketing outside the school. Instead, a small group of ANC members were still organising themselves.

Some of the parents of the 55 pupils who were not accepted into the school remained adamant that protest action should continue.

On Wednesday, about 10 people were arrested for public violence after clashes with police outside the school.

Rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired at protesting ANC and EFF members as well as disgruntled parents.

The protest stems from Judge Bill Prinsloo's scathing judgement in favour of the Afrikaans-medium school on Monday. He upheld an urgent application by the school governing body (SGB) to overturn the decision by the Gauteng department of education (GDE) to force the school to admit 55 learners.

While the department deemed the application by the Vereeniging school's SGB a way to exclude pupils who do not speak Afrikaans, the school maintains there is not enough space to accommodate the additional learners.