SA Human Rights Commission: Discussion About Language And Education Necessary In South Africa

The South African Human Rights Commission's Andre Gaum told HuffPost on Thursday that there should be more dialogue about language policy at schools.

"We are not intervening or interfering as far as the court case and the merits of the matter are concerned, although we do feel the broader discussion about language and education and the right of language of choice is necessary in South Africa," he said.

Gaum was speaking outside Hoërskool Overvaal, where there have been protests since Wednesday morning.

A representative from the Human Rights Commission has just arrived outside #HoërskoolOvervaal — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 18, 2018

Disgruntled community members belonging to the ANC and EFF resorted to protesting after the High Court in Pretoria's decision regarding admissions to the Afrikaans-medium school.

It was ruled that the school does not have the capacity to accommodate 55 English-speaking pupils

However, angry community members believe it is because the pupils are black.

Gaum also pleaded with protesters to refrain from being violent.

"It is also the right similarly of protesters to protest here and not to agree with the court decision, but that right needs to be exercised in the right constitutional manner – which means it needs to be peaceful an unarmed," he said.

He warned that police should also not use force unnecessarily.

"Police also need to act with restraint, restraining themselves from using unnecessary violence."

Yesterday a number of protester were injured after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at them. At least 10 people were arrested for public violence.

ANC supporters are telling police that they shot at protesters without any warning. #HoërskoolOvervaal@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/2il8WwHJ79 — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 18, 2018

Parents at the school have told HuffPost that they were instructed not to speak to the media. They say Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi asked the school to relay this message to them.