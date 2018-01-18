Um, There's A Cannon On My Cricket Ground...

Some say it's been placed there to intimidate the Indian cricket team, others say it's the start of South Africa's very own military coup – but it was actually a system failure that led to the new addition to the SuperSport Park cricket ground: a gigantic high-powered G6 cannon.

Pictures surfaced on social media on Thursday of what appeared to be a large military-grade cannon that had crashed through the barrier at the stadium and rolled on to the cricket outfield.

Small accident @SuperSport Park ! pic.twitter.com/b1hIzsXbLL — George Rautenbach (@GeorgeRaut56) January 18, 2018

The incident comes a day after Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi demolished the Indian batting side on day five of the second Test in the series at the stadium.

A source told HuffPost that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were attempting to move their military display, which had been open to the public for the duration of the second Test, when the engine and brakes on the cannon failed, causing it to break through the barriers and on to the field.

Luckily, there were no spectators in the stadium at the time, and there were no injuries.

It's not a coup! — jasonlowrie (@jasonlowrie) January 18, 2018

Titans CEO Jacques Faul said not much damage was incurred.

"This will not affect any fixtures scheduled at the stadium. The biggest damage was to the LED advertising screen. It happened around 9.30am [on Thursday] morning... We are thankful to the military for putting on the display. These things happen when moving equipment at a stadium," he said.

Did they bring in the military for when the Captain does his pitch report? — Greg Crighton (@CaptainGrogg) January 18, 2018

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the incident occurred while their personnel were moving their "static military display".

"The details of what happened, I do not have as yet. It happened while they were demobilising the static display. Nobody was injured," he said.